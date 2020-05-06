The Queen City's great restaurants feed New Hampshire, and on May 14 the mayor and city officials hope their many patrons will turn up for takeout, pick-up or call.
Mayor Joyce Craig, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber and Intown Manchester, have designated Thursday, May 14 as Manchester Takeout Day.
“On May 14, we’re asking people -- if they can -- to order takeout, get curbside pick-up or delivery from one of the many local restaurants in Manchester,” said Craig. “The COVID-19 pandemic has halted normal operation of our vibrant restaurant community and as a result, they are struggling. Manchester Takeout Day presents a great opportunity for all of us to show support for our friends in the restaurant industry while enjoying a meal from your favorite local restaurant."
Michael Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber, said he's not only excited, he's impressed "to have come across so many examples of businesses and organizations finding ways to adapt, prepare, and plan for what’s next – even when we’re not sure yet what this ‘next normal, looks like."
“Our restaurant community’s perseverance is inspiring as they make fundamental changes to every aspect of their business. I know that people of Manchester will rally around and support our eateries as they reopen. Let’s show up for them as they have served us and our community time and time again,” he said.
Sara Beaudry is executive director of Intown Manchester, the state's sole Business Improvement District, a 501 c3 dedicated to promoting the Queen City's downtown.
“For all of the times you’ve gone to your favorite dining spot, and are treated like royalty, now is the time you can really show your appreciation,” she said. “It’s a way you can give back to local restaurants when they could use a boost. We are in this together and your support will go a long way.”
For details on Manchester Takeout Day, visit https://bit.ly/2yBkdYd.