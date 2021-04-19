More relief is on the way for the hardest-hit small restaurants.
The Small Business Administration has launched the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which will provide $28.6 billion to struggling restaurants and bars across the country. The goal is to bring back jobs and revive the industry.
The money can be used for payroll, supplies and changes that need to be made in a “COVID-restricted marketplace.” The process will be streamlined and “free of burdensome, bureaucratic hurdles, while maintaining robust oversight,” according to a news release. The application launch date has yet to be announced.
Mike Somers, president and CEO of NH Lodging & Restaurant Association, said most New Hampshire restaurants will likely apply, but not all will qualify.
“A lot of restaurants are still pretty deep in the hole from last year even with PPP, the state’s Main Street Relief and other relief programs,” he said.
For three months last year, many restaurants only offered takeout at a small percentage of their normal business and are still working to recover. The Paycheck Protection Program only covered certain expenses such as payroll and rent, while restaurants have other expenses such as purchasing product and making improvements to comply with restrictions put in place for indoor dining.
Eligible businesses could receive funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location, according to the SBA.
The relief is available for restaurants, food stands, caterers and bars. Bakeries, breweries and wineries must have their onsite sales to the public comprise of 33% of gross receipts. Hotels and inns that sell food will also qualify.
The SBA will prioritize applications from small businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals for the first 21 days.
Madear’s Southern Eatery & Bakery closed its location on Hanover Street in Manchester in November 2019, and reopened in downtown Pembroke in October 2020.
The restaurant did not qualify for much of the relief because they were not operating for several months during the move, said owner Robb Curry.
"We lost a lot of income because we could not open," he said.
Curry and co-owner Kyle Davis are looking into applying for the latest relief, but are weary after the red tape of past programs.
"From what we read, we should qualify," Curry said. The business will also be considered for a priority application, he said.
"I think having that financial backing is going to definitely going to be a help," he said. The greater flexibility of how the money is used will also be a help, he said.
Besides a dramatic loss in business for many restaurants, operating costs have also increased in the past year, Somers said.
The revitalization fund will help give more restaurants a legit change to rebound, he said.
“This will be a nice shot in the arm and will hopefully help restaurants get over the hump and past the summer,” he said.
Details can be found in English at sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at sba.gov/restaurantes.