With more people turning to home gardening and canning since the pandemic started, those needing glass jars find themselves in a pickle.
“We’ve had quite a few people coming in looking for them and we haven’t been able to get them pretty much since the beginning of COVID,” said Coltin Guy, warehouse foreman at Dodge’s Agway in Plaistow.
Lids also are absent from store shelves, he said.
Dan DeMoras, owner of White Mountains Canning Co. in Littleton, has felt the impact of shortages since the spring.
It began when he had trouble getting vegetables for pickles and other products, but as weeks went by, he found himself scrambling for Mason jars and lids.
“Now it’s just gone into a full-fledged glass issue. We were able to secure our jam jars just recently, but still no lids. We’ve got a few lids to hold us over,” he said.
DeMoras was forced to cut off all but a handful of his 40 wholesale customers, who include a number of restaurants.
Benson Lumber & Hardware in Derry placed a large order for canning supplies in late spring that typically would have lasted a couple of seasons. But with high demand, the store has sold most of its stock and has only about 10% left, said Alex Eisenberg, the store’s paint manager.
“We weren’t expecting any kind of crazy sales to come along,” Eisenberg said.
As it turns out, customers called daily to see what was still available.
“Some people were very specific about what they want, and they end up coming in and just buy something that will kind of work because they couldn’t find them anywhere,” he said.
Eisenberg said demand for Mason jars finally began to ease a couple of weeks ago.
“Up in our attic we have a bunch of overstock stuff that we haven’t sold for three or four years, but 75% of that stuff is gone. Our business jumped 300% during the height of it,” he said.
DeMoras was expecting a shipment of three pallets of quart and half-gallon jars but learned this week that he won’t be getting two of them and likely won’t be able to get more of those sizes until spring.
He has been hunting for jars at places like Walmart and Tractor Supply and grabbing whatever he can find.
“It’s gotten to that point right now because all of the distributors we work with are basically out of stock with no inbound date,” he said.
In the midst of the high demand, glassmakers have had their workforces reduced during the pandemic, DeMoras said.
“It’s been a huge issue this year,” said Rivka Rowe, owner of Home Made By Rivka in Somersworth.
Rowe said many of the online wholesalers she would typically use have long wait times and have increased prices and minimum quantity purchase requirements.
“I have been able to find some jars, but my jars that I use, I haven’t honestly seen since July. They’re not in stores anywhere. I’ve had to switch the jars I use and it’s become a process of literally checking stores right when they open and maybe get one, or two, or three dozen if I’m lucky,” she said.
Rowe said people are snatching up jars in stores and reselling them online.
“I don’t want to pay $30 or $40 or $50 a dozen for something that should cost $6, $7, $8 a dozen,” she said.
Ben Anderson of Exeter, who uses Mason jars for his Word Barn honey business, couldn’t find them anywhere.
“Luckily, because I also operate a music venue, I have commercial restaurant supply lines that I was able to use to source jars to keep the honey sales flowing, albeit they were a different size, which meant I needed to order new labels,” he said.
The shortage prompted him to start a recycling program and offer people $1 off their purchase for every jar they returned.
As a result, Anderson said, he was able to keep sales going without any down time.