TWO NEW Manchester bakeries aim to lure customers with custom cakes made in the neighborhood.
Wild Orchid Bakery, operated by an all-women team, is opening soon on the West Side.
Bearded Baking Co., across the Merrimack River on Union Street, is getting attention as owner Jon Buatti competes in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.
Both businesses, which make cakes for all occasions, have kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelly-Anne Storer, owner of Wild Orchid, will open her own bakery at 484 South Main St. after she lost her job when Triolo’s Bakery in Bedford permanently closed. Before signing the lease, she took orders out of rented kitchen space in Derry.
“I never believed in a million years I would have a storefront right now,” she said.
She was able to secure a Small Business Administration loan for equipment and inventory and paid out of pocket for some renovations after signing a lease on South Main. The walls are painted with pastel pink, teal and chocolate brown. The custom-built pink espresso machine matches the walls.
Wild Orchid is designed to meld Storer’s two homes — New Hampshire and her native Trinidad and Tobago. She hopes the island-style cafe space creates a retreat for customers.
“The response has been so big from the time I connected my phone line, my phone has been ringing off the hook,” Storer said. “People are going on my website every day and saying they love what they’re seeing and dying to try my stuff.”
Buatti went with more a mascline brand in choosing the name Bearded Baking Co. inside the former Michelle’s Gourmet Pastries and Deli, which he found for sale on Craiglist.com.
“I had to find a way to differentiate myself,” he said of the brand.
He took out a private loan to buy it last December.
The 27-year-old doesn’t expect to shave his beard off anytime in the near future.
He remains a contestant on Holiday Baking show. The next episode airs at 9 p.m. Monday.
“It’s been crazy,” he said of the attention. “People have been coming from out of state and from all over. It’s been really cool to see the support from people just from people watching the show.”
Pandemic demand
The Bearded Baking Co. saw a dip in business at the beginning of the pandemic, but has mostly returned to normal, Buatti said. The holidays are the busiest time of year.
His specialty is creating custom cakes.
“We are making smaller cakes because people can’t have as many people get together,” Buatti said. “People are going over the top with them with more details and with more decorations on them.”
He notices a lot of people stopping in to support the business.
Buatti, who graduated with culinary degrees from Southern New Hampshire University, has two full-time employees and other additional help.
Storer has filled orders for smash cakes for first birthday parties and smaller cakes for micro-weddings.
“People still want to celebrate big things like turning 16 and first birthdays, people have adapted their ways,” she said.
She has hired an assistant baker, assistant manager and a clerk.
“I expect it to get pretty busy because the traffic is pretty high,” she said.
Neither Buatti nor Storer see much of a threat from supermarket bakeries, which mass produce products.
The major disadvantage is orders needing to be placed in advance, Storer said.
Buatti said the concepts are different.
“We do everything by hand here so the quality of the work is going to be different,” he said.
Dual purpose
Bearded Baking Co. sells pastries and coffee to go from inside the small space, providing a place for people to grab a quick bite. They also sell deli sandwiches and sides for lunch.
“This area is really unique because it’s a neighborhood, it’s a neighborhood bakery so people don’t want to see it go,” Buatti said.
Denise Rudman, a North End resident and former Central High School teacher, stopped by Friday afternoon to talk about the latest episode of the Food Network competition.
“The kid from Miami is good,” she told Buatti, who went to California to film the show.
Rudman is glad it remained a bakery.
“I’ve been coming forever and Jon has a new young twist on baking, which is wonderful,” she said. “We don’t have too many bakeries in this part of town. We don’t have any, that’s why I tell everyone about it.”
The front of Wild Orchid will feature what Storer calls a “tea boutique” featuring trays of scones, clotted cream and fresh fruit.
Many of the pastries and dishes will be inspired by Trinidad and Tobago. She moved to New Hampshire six years ago.
She hopes to get a liquor license to serve mimosas or sangrias for brunch in the future.
“This is like a destination spot where you can just come relax with your friends, have brunch or just have a simple bite to eat and a nice coffee,” Storer said.