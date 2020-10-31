Welcome to Pineappleland.
Playa Bowls, an acai bowl shop, opened at the North End Shops at Livingston Park, bringing a fresh health food concept to Manchester. The chain first started on the Jersey Shore in 2014.
“Manchester doesn’t have something like this,” said franchise owner Josh Ayers. “When you step into this place, it is an experience. You feel like you are stepping into a beach location.”
The decor features surfboard tables with waves, palm trees and pineapples painted on the walls — a welcome relief especially after it snowed on the second to last day of October. A neon-like sign greets customers to “Pineappleland.”
The shop, which officially opened Saturday, became the chain’s 99th location.
“We are the furthest north,” said Ayers, who opened the shop with his wife, Carrie. “They have three in Boston. We are the first one in New Hampshire.”
This isn’t the only new chain to come to Manchester in recent months, with Golden Corral buffet opening on South Willow Street. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open in a former Pizza Hut on South Willow, while a new Pizza Hut opened on Maple Street.
The Ayers started looking for spots and working out a franchise deal with Playa Bowls when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The unit at the North End Shops is the first people see as they enter the parking lot. The plaza is home to Bert’s Better Beer, Dollar Tree and La Carreta Mexican restaurant.
Like the rest of the world, it took a lot of Zoom meetings to make it happen, Ayers said.
The shop employs 30 mostly part-time employees.
Some of the popular menu items include the Nutella acai bowl which features chocolate protein topped with granola, banana and peanut butter ($12); pitaya bowls ($10-$12) and chia pudding bowls ($11). Smoothies, fresh juices and oatmeal bowls are also staples.
The food items, which feature superfoods, are good for breakfast, lunch and dinner — or after a workout. (An Orange Theory fitness studio is in the same plaza).
“Everything is healthy. You don’t have a lot of the added sugars or anything like that,” Ayers said. “It is all fresh fruit. The bowls are full of antioxidants and the vitamins that you want to have, especially during the COVID times.”
During a soft opening Friday, Nicole Sweeney of Londonderry and Emily Sedita of Manchester took a selfie with one of the painted walls in the background.
“I think there is a lot of variety,” Sedita said. “There are a couple places downtown that sell bowls, but they don’t have a lot of variety.”
They ordered acai bowls and “Endless Summer” juices made of carrot and ginger.
“I grew up in the North End here and we’ve never had anything like this,” Sedita said.
The brand, started by Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, opened as a pop-up stand outside a pizza shop in Belmar, N.J. The chain is also committed to sustainability by building with reclaimed or recycled products, using eco-friendly bowls and cutlery, installing energy-efficient lighting and recycling.
A Wrap City sandwich shop is set to open a few doors away at the plaza at 555 Hooksett Road.
Ayers isn’t worried about any future restrictions because of COVID-19 because of its grab-and-go concept. Customers can also order online and pick it up curbside.
The shop is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The shop helps to fill a need in the Queen City, Ayers said.
“We love acai and we always travel to go get it,” he said. “Nothing is really close. We wanted to bring it here.”