ON THIS Valentine’s Day, maybe you’ll want to swing by Pearls Candy & Nuts, which relocated from Salem to Windham this past fall and is under new ownership.
The new spot is at the Country Shoppes at 58 Range Road. The small plaza is behind Klemm’s Mobil and McDonald’s off Interstate 93 (Exit 3). A ribbon cutting will take place at 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Nostalgic candy like Skybars and Necco Wafers fill the shelves. The categories are extensive: nuts, seeds and fruits, jellies, hard candy, lollipops, gummies, licorice, fudge and assorted chocolates.
Owner Betsy Hamel showed off the “kids and movies” aisle with all the classics like Dots, Milk Duds and Swedish Fish. Candy cigarettes are still a thing, believe it or not.
For Valentine’s Day, the store features 8-ounces of Brach’s Conversation Hearts for $3.99, 8-ounces and a one-pound valentine’s mix for $9.99. Custom chocolate boxes can be filled to order near the register.
Hamel had a visceral response after her kids told her the store would be closing.
“I said, ‘Pearls is closing?’” she said. “And I looked at him (her husband Mike) and said, ‘We’re buying a candy store.”
Lenny Pearl opened the store in Salem in 1976 following his father’s famous candy store on Theatre Row in Lawrence, Mass.
“People have a story when they come in,” Hamel said. “A lot of people have been coming to Pearls since they were little kids, and now they are in their 60s and 70s.”
The lease in Salem was up, so the Hamels looked everywhere before landing at a former Bank of New England spot. Mike Leone stayed on as manager.
“We are disappointed not to see the drive-thru, because we thought that would be great,” Hamel said.
Last week, one man from Massachusetts said he remembered buying Sky Bars, which were invented in 1938 by the New England Confectionery Co., before going to the movies. While the popular chocolate bars are filled with four flavors, he only really liked the caramel.
Satellite Wafers — also called flying saucers — are a popular item that offer an “out-of-this world snacking experience,” according to the product description. The wafers are filled with crunchy candy beads.
“The only thing I can tell you — and everyone says the same thing — you feel like you are eating the host (sacrificial bread) at church,” she said. My colleagues here at the Union Leader agree.
Homemade treats
Keep Beccari Chocolates in mind for next year.
The company, which was founded about two years ago in Nashua, is now producing its products out of commissary space on Faltin Drive in Manchester owned by the Smoothie Bus. The specialty chocolates are sold online and at specialty food shows.
Gregory Chenevert started the business after a friend from Italy shared some chocolates from his favorite pasticceria in Milan.
“My first bite was eye opening; the remainder was one of those moments when you pause and focus only on the chocolate, the taste, and quietly enjoying a small indulgence,” he wrote on his website. “The secret to those inspirational, delicious treats was hand-made ganache fillings, measured to the gram and always made in small batches.”
He kept trying to find the same quality in the U.S., before deciding to start making his own.
One of the most popular items he makes is Lombardy Cremino for $12.50. Three chocolate bars range from $18 to $30.
“We don’t make inexpensive chocolate, it costs way more than a Hershey bar,” Chenevert said. “The chocolate we use, for example, costs $20 a pound and up.”
Such chocolates provide humans a moment of indulgence where the “world just melts away,” he said.