Pearls Candy & Nuts
Justine Laprel and Cecelia, 4, get ready to cash out while shopping for candy at Pearls Candy & Nuts in Windham on Thursday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

ON THIS Valentine’s Day, maybe you’ll want to swing by Pearls Candy & Nuts, which relocated from Salem to Windham this past fall and is under new ownership.

The new spot is at the Country Shoppes at 58 Range Road. The small plaza is behind Klemm’s Mobil and McDonald’s off Interstate 93 (Exit 3). A ribbon cutting will take place at 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Owner Mike Hamel, at left, and Mike Leone at Pearls Candy & Nuts in Windham on Thursday.
Cecelia Laprel buys candy with her mother, Justine, at Pearls Candy & Nuts in Windham on Feb. 9, 2023.