PLAISTOW — After sitting vacant for several years with a “For Sale” sign out front, Larry’s Clam Bar is about to make a big comeback — minus “Larry’s” in the name.
The once popular fried seafood restaurant with an ice cream shop on Route 125 has been sold and is undergoing renovations as the new owner plans a reopening in late July.
“There’s so much excitement. We’re working out here and the horns are beeping,” said Bob Pagliarulo, who bought the 265-seat restaurant at 172 Plaistow Road (Route 125) two weeks ago and is also owner of Saddle Up Saloon in Kingston.
Pagliarulo has been eyeing the property for about the past year after it went on the market in 2016.
“Everybody has been talking about how famous this place used to be,” he said.
The late Larry Haggett opened Larry’s Clam Bar in 1961 and served traditional seafood fare at a walk-up ordering window inside the restaurant. It also offered a variety of ice cream flavors and sundaes.
Pagliarulo said the restaurant will be called the Clam Bar because he’s not able to keep Larry’s in the name.
“Larry’s Egg Machine,” which was a fixture in the old restaurant and featured a cackling hen that dropped a plastic egg with a prize when it was fed coins, will also be missing when it reopens.
Haggett closed the restaurant when he retired in 2016. He died in 2019 at age 83.
Pagliarulo said he plans to offer the same menu that delighted seafood lovers for generations, but will include some new features like a fish market in the area where the ice cream was located. The change means ice cream will now be sold from a walk-up window outside.
“It will be the same great food that it was before,” Pagliarulo said.
He said the restaurant will also welcome North Shore Roast Beef, which will be a new addition run by a family with 50 years of experience serving roast beef sandwiches and other items. Pagliarulo said he plans to switch the ice cream to all soft serve with 14 different flavors.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created financial and staffing challenges for many in the restaurant industry, Pagliarulo said Saddle Up Saloon is thriving, and he’s hopeful that the Clam Bar will be just as successful.
He said Plaistow town officials have been helpful as he’s been working on his business plan.
“They’re fantastic people. The building inspector and the health inspector have asked, ‘What can we do to help you? That’s what they’ve asked me,” Pagliarulo said.
The restaurant’s reopening was welcome news to Brian Stack, a Plaistow resident who serves on the board of directors for the Plaistow Area Commerce Exchange.
“The opening of another restaurant in our area is a testament to the resolve and long-term health and viability of small businesses in the greater Plaistow area. The pandemic was certainly a huge disruptor to the local economic landscape, but we know our community will continue to thrive. Larry’s Clam Bar was an institution in Plaistow, and the Plaistow Area Commerce Exchange is thrilled to see that a new owner plans to give it new life,” said Stack, who is also principal of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston.