NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The Goat, a popular chain of southern New Hampshire restaurants, will open its newest location along the Merrimack River as soon as September.
Over the summer, the former home of Plum Island Coffee Roasters has been gutted and refitted to accommodate what one future team member says will be live music up to five or six days a week.
"When The Goat comes in, it's going to be really good for Newburyport," local musician Alex Anthony said.
Anthony said he was given the green light by The Goat's owners to begin booking solo acts and duos to play the restaurant during the week.
With any luck, Anthony said, there will be enough room for four-piece bands to play on weekends. He also said there would be "industry nights" aimed at saluting area food servers.
The Goat chain is owned by The Fleury Group with locations in Hampton, Portsmouth and Manchester, New Hampshire. The Fleury Group also owns Wally's and Bernie's Beach Bar, both in Hampton; and The Green Room in Portsmouth.
"We as well are excited about opening a new Goat in Newburyport," Fleury Group Creative Director Adam Prentiss said in an email.
Nate Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he was very pleased to learn a company with a long track record of success was coming to Newburyport.
"We're always excited to see a new restaurant pop up, especially one as successful as The Goat brand," Allard said.
As recently as spring, the Newburyport Development-owned space at 54R Merrimac St. was going to be the new home of a Mexican-style cantina called Luchos. It was originally slated to open in October 2021, but the start date was pushed back to this summer.
In early 2021, Newburyport Development, part of New England Development owned by Steven Karp, drew considerable flak from local residents when it announced it was ending its association with Plum Island Coffee Roasters. The coffee shop had been a fixture there for 15 years.
The shop's former owner, City Councilor Bruce Vogel, blasted New England Development for not extending his lease, leading to a protracted struggle between lessor and lessee.