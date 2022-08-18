Branding the burger

The Goat’s logo is branded onto the bun atop the Goat-EO burger.

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The Goat, a popular chain of southern New Hampshire restaurants, will open its newest location along the Merrimack River as soon as September.

Over the summer, the former home of Plum Island Coffee Roasters has been gutted and refitted to accommodate what one future team member says will be live music up to five or six days a week.