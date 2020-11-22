NORTH CONWAY — A local chef has won the “burger” round of the Food Network’s $25,000 “Comfort Food Feud” and also competed in the show’s finale against the winners of the bacon, mac-and-cheese and pizza rounds.
The overall winner will be revealed on the Dec. 9 broadcast of “Chopped,” and while he can’t say who won, Danny Rassi likes his chances. Though when he was first contacted by the TV network via e-mail, Rassi thought someone was pranking him.
“LOL,” the 37-year-old e-mailed back, but soon learned the inquiry was legitimate.
“It was like interviewing for a job,” he said, with the job actually taking place over five days in August as the “Comfort Food Feud” was filmed at the Hidden Pond Resort in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Each of the individual competitions — in which chefs were given baskets of diverse and often unusual ingredients to transform into an appetizer, entrée and dessert — was filmed, as well as the finale.
Rassi’s appetizer was a chorizo and beef slider with Scotch bonnet sauce and peach chutney; his entrée, a red-wine braised short-rib burger with a donut demi-glace; and his dessert a French Toast slider with a honey mustard, vanilla custard ice cream.
Given the talent level of his fellow chefs, Rassi said he was thrilled to have won the burger round.
“I just felt so happy, so blessed and so humbled that they (the judges) chose me,” he said.
Rassi is a co-partner with his brother in-law, Marc Iannuzzi, in both Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers and Fire by Wicked Fresh in Settlers Green.
Rassi attributes much of his success to his eldest sister, Katherine, who is married to Iannuzzi.
After graduating in 2001 from Everett High School in Massachusetts, where he was a defensive back on a state-champion football team, Rassi enrolled on a football scholarship at St. Francis Xavier University, but left after a semester and returned home.
His next break came from the Ianuzzis, who were now thriving in the food and hospitality business around DisneyWorld and invited him to Florida.
“I was literally working the next day,” Rassi recalled, and within six months, he was “on the line, cooking,” and eventually cooking his own recipes.
Fast-forward several years. Rassi is now an executive chef at a country club and married – he and his wife Angelys have four children — and the couple had just purchased a home in Florida when the Iannuzzis decided to move to North Conway.
The Iannuzzis founded the White Mountain Cupcakery, which became immensely successful and in 2012, famous when it won “Cupcake Wars” on the Food Network. They again called upon Rassi to follow the family, and he did, comfortably settling in at the Cupcakery.
But after a year, “I said ‘I love sugar, but I need salt in my life again,’” Rassi said.
He left for the kitchen of the White Mountain Cider Company in nearby Glen, where for the next three years Rassi said he watched and worked with its “super-creative” chefs.
One day, Marc Iannuzzi phoned Rassi about “a small, 1,100-foot space” that had become available in North Conway. A second afterward, Iannuzzi suggested it might be called Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers. Since opening in 2017, it has sold 250,000 burgers.