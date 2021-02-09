BIG KAHUNAS has been on our radar since we learned the Merrimack restaurant and catering company opened a location in Hooksett last summer in the same building as Shooter’s Outpost.
While we’ve tried barbecue in a few different parts of the country, including most famously, Kansas City, but we had never sampled any with an island theme, so we were curious.
Summertime might be ideal for gathering with family and friends for a big spread of smoked meats and sides, especially in the era of social distancing and outdoor dining, but so is the dead of winter when picking up some platters of food to feed a large party makes more sense than fighting the cold.
On the night we ordered takeout from Big Kahunas, temperatures were in the single digits, and we wanted to avoid having to bundle up our 18-month-old granddaughter.
I had already targeted the restaurant’s family meal deal to feed the six adults in our party. According to the restaurant’s menu, the Ohana Meal Deal ($65) feeds four to five people. It includes a half-pound each of smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken and sliced beef brisket, and a full rack of ribs. It comes with two large sides and four pieces of cornbread.
When I called to order, the staffer who answered the phone insisted that we would need two of these platters to satisfy the size of our crowd. After she told me twice that the meal package was really only big enough for three, I relented and took her advice.
Perhaps I should have been more specific about the gender, age, weight class and eating habits of our group. If we were all high school football players, we might have been able to make a bigger dent in these two giant foil trays of food. As it was, we had lots and lots of leftovers.
This is a small complaint. I was quite happy to be eating pulled chicken and pork, sliced beef brisket and ribs smothered in barbecue sauce for a couple of days more. And the sides were also a hit with our party, including the big chunks of moist corn bread. Each tray came with two so we chose smoked black beans, grilled veggies, coleslaw and “Smashers.”
With the exception of the coleslaw, which is a traditional barbecue complement everywhere, the side dishes were the most eclectic we’ve seen for this style of cuisine.
The black beans substituted for the usual baked beans. They had a deep smoke flavor and were accented with chopped onions. The grilled veggies were sliced zucchini and summer squash with onions. And the “Smashers” were not what you would think — not mashed potatoes but hot griddled potatoes with charred skin. Our favorite side of the bunch.
Big Kahunas has several sauce choices. I didn’t realize when I placed the order that our meats would be smothered with them. I’m more accustomed to barbecue served “naked,” though I’ve encountered this style before. I’m betting Kahunas will let you order it that way, but I was a newbie here.
We ordered one platter with mild sauce and one with a spicy sauce. Fortunately, half our party shared my taste for spicy foods. The sauce had a nice kick, but didn’t overpower the smoked flavor of the meats.
You’re practically bathing in that smoke flavor when you walk in the door to Big Kahunas. When I stepped inside the small restaurant and was enveloped with that aroma, I was pretty sure I would soon be dining on some tasty barbecue, and I was right.
The dining area, which was empty when we visited except for a few other people picking up takeout, is small and modest. It’s fine for a little barbecue joint, but expect the kind of seating you might see in a Dairy Queen. The food, not the atmosphere, is the star here.
The Big Kahunas menu features meals for each of the individual barbecue meats in the family deal. Other entrees include Charred Salmon ($18), Grilled Jumbo Shrimp ($18) and Smoked Hot Links ($13).
The restaurant also serves burgers made from local grass-fed beef — including the $30 Kahuna King Kong burger — plus sandwiches and vegan options like Beyond Burger. Big Kahunas also has a kids menu for the little kahunas. (I didn’t see a Kahuna King Kong Jr. on it, though.)
Now that we’re a little wiser about the menu, we’ll definitely visit Big Kahunas again — especially when were feeling like a big kahuna with a big appetite.