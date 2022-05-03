There’s a new Italian restaurant at the corner of Main and East Pearl streets in downtown Nashua.
Actually, it’s been an Italian restaurant for 20 years or so. It started out as Villa Banca, then became Fratello’s, and this past February, it became Belissimo Italian Steakhouse.
The high-ceiling space used to be a bank, and it’s easy to sense that history — thanks in large part to the thick vault door visible behind the bar. The dining room is airy and contemporary, with a mix of booth and high-top table seating. It hasn’t changed much since it changed hands, with Fratello’s selling one of its three locations to the owners of Luk’s Bar and Grill in Hudson.
The fact that Belissimo is called an Italian steak house doesn’t mean that the menu features Italian style steaks. Rather, there’s steak and there’s Italian (OK, there’s a little crossover), and there’s quite a selection of other offerings, from seafood to chicken and pizza.
We weren’t particularly interested in steaks this night, but just to make sure we sampled some beef, we decided to start with the Steak Skewer ($16). Two wooden skewers were each loaded with three big chunks of steak, red onion and mushrooms. The beef was tender and grilled to medium rare as requested, but between the marinade balsamic drizzle and the strong onions, it was hard to appreciate the beef for itself.
We also chose what turned out to be one of the best plates of calamari ($13) we’ve had in a while. The pieces — a nice mix of rings and tentacles — were tender, lightly breaded and delicately fried. The dish could have used a bit more salt, and Mrs. G wasn’t a big fan of the thick marinara served alongside, but I was.
Steakhouse, schmakehouse. We both decided to go with seafood for our entrees.
Mrs. G went for Baked Stuffed Haddock ($20). A large boat-style dish was brimming with haddock, heaped with crabmeat stuffing — emphasis on the crabmeat, not the stuffing. It was a rich and satisfying dish, with the fish perfectly cooked and the stuffing moist. The dish came with two sides; Mrs. G picked sauteed spinach and rosemary garlic mashed potato, both of which were very good.
I opted for the Truffle Risotto and Scallops ($31). Five sea scallops were perfectly seared — browned on the outside, moist on the inside — and parked atop a risotto featuring pancetta and mushrooms and infused with truffle oil. The risotto wasn’t quite creamy; actually I thought it was a bit on the heavy side. There was too much to finish, but not enough left to bring home. By that time, though, the most excellent scallops were long gone.
We also ordered a Carne pizza ($13) and three desserts ($8-$9) to go. The pizza – sausage and pepperoni on a thin crust – was excellent, as were the Lemoncello cake, the tiramisu and the chocolate lava cake, even after travel.
There’s an extensive wine and cocktail list, including daily specials. (I passed on Cinco de Mayo themed Italian Margarita, which I was told was made with Amaretto.) I opted instead for a Pinot Grigio (wines by the glass are offered in 9- and 14-ounce pours).
Value factor is middling — prices are in line with other downtown fine-dining spots, and the food was very good.
Our server, Maddie, was friendly and very helpful.
Now that Nashua has approved the rules for this summer’s outdoor dining season, we see Belissimo as a great destination for a glass of wine and a little dinner under the Main Street stars.