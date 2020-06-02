BluAqua Restrobar bills itself as “a gastropub with a lil’ Southern flair.”
Right now, it can only show off its flair outside.
It’s more than a small blessing the arrival of state-sanctioned outdoor dining has coincided with a long stretch of mostly sunny days. Saturday night was a perfect one on Elm Street to sit on the sidewalk.
From our vantage point, Our Gourmet and his Lovely Dining Companion could see restaurant patrons across the street visiting Taj India and its neighbor Campo Enoteca. BluAqua, which opened in January, was still working on finding its groove when the pandemic forced its closure. Its return offers owner Scott Forrester the chance to reintroduce a concept he first tried in Amherst at a location that has since closed.
The restaurant occupies the space that was the longtime home of Ted Herbert’s Music Mart. We had a chance to check out the spacious, chic digs during a visit to the restroom, a stark reminder about how much money is being left on all those inside tables during the shutdown. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant has 180 indoor seats, Forrester previously told the Union Leader. The restaurant is permitted to seat 30 on the sidewalk.
That hardship didn’t damper the spirits of Forester and our servers, who seemed genuinely excited to show off what bluAqua can do. Its patio menu, which can change from day to day, is a sampling of what the full restaurant will offer.
After ordering cocktails — OG chose a signature Lone Star Mule ($12) , LDC selected a Grey Goose cosmo ($11) — we started with the Shrimp Ceviche ($15) and the Fried Green Tomatoes ($8) from the appetizer menu.
The ceviche, a cold dish served with fried wonton chips, included chopped red onion, tomatoes, avocado, pineapple, mango and jalapeno. My dining companion didn’t even notice its heat, muted by the avocado and mango, and we scooped up all the chopped shrimp and veggies with chips in record time.
The slightly sour green tomatoes were lightly battered and fried and accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce. Lil’ Southern flare indeed. My dining companion, who had never sampled this delicacy before, gave it the big thumbs up.
For our entrees, LDC chose the Fish Tacos ($13) — three mini flour tortillas filled with tender chunks of fried haddock garnished with chopped lettuce and tomatoes and topped with a creamy sauce.
On the side was a big ear of Mexican street corn smothered in cotija cheese, with the husk left on for grabbing.
While we’ve long associated a perfect ear of summer corn with nothing but salt and melted butter, this uptown version challenged that notion. Lucky for me, LDC shared this inspired side with me.
From the entree menu, I selected Sesame Seared Tuna ($24), which was cooked to perfection. The fish was served with wilted bok choy and “riced” cauliflower that was crumbled and dressed in olive oil. Like the street corn, this rendition of a plain-Jane vegetable was elevated to a higher place.
Even with a limited menu, bluAqua delivered plenty of flair. We enjoyed every bite, and the service was exceptional. While we hope it won’t be long before the restaurant can invite patrons to once again enjoy its spacious interior, on another summer night as great as this one, we just might opt to sit outside again.