THE FIRST TIME we visited the Old Salt with family, we had a few dozen guests crammed into two small adjoining meeting rooms. Our entrees included lobster-stuffed haddock, prime rib and stuffed chicken breast. When we were finished eating, we moved some tables and chairs to make room for a dance floor.
Our Gourmet and his Lovely Dining Companion chose the Hampton restaurant, also home to Lamie’s Inn, for our wedding reception. Not only was the food delicious that night — from the salad and clam chowder to the main courses — but the accommodations and service were exceptional.
So we figured the Old Salt would be a good place to enjoy Sunday dinner with a party of six that included a 2-year-old and an infant barely a month old. We made reservations for an early meal.
When we arrived, the wait staff had already mapped out two possible seating arrangements and had a high chair on standby near one of the booths. Having arrived before our guests, my dining companion and I made an executive decision. We selected a long table tucked in a corner where we could have some privacy and also protect the other patrons from the hoopla that would likely follow upon the arrival of the young family.
Following a brief game of musical chairs — where’s the best seat for the nursing mother? — we ordered some appetizers, including Scallops Wrapped in Bacon ($14.99) and a few orders of Clam Chowder ($5.99 for a cup, $6.99 for a crock.) Having arrived with a hearty appetite, I chose the crock for the extra dollar after our waitress informed us it was about twice as big.
The scallops — tender, juicy and, of course, bacony — were served with a side of the Old Salt’s maple walnut sauce for dipping. The last scallop became the subject of polite negotiation. “Are you sure?” I asked before plopping it in my mouth. The clam chowder was rich and creamy, with tender pieces of clam.
For his entree, my son-in-law ordered the Herbed Half Chicken ($17.99), which the Old Salt marinates for 24 hours and then slow roasts. He gave it two thumbs up.
The rest of us opted to stick with our summer seafood. My stepdaughter ordered the Clambake ($39.99), which includes a cup of chowder, local steamers and a boiled lobster. My regular dining companion chose the New England Boiled Lobster ($22.99). I chose the lazy way out with a Lobster Salad Roll ($24.99), which our waitress noted would have more lobster meat in it than one still trapped inside the hard shell of a giant crustacean.
We had plenty of corn on the cob, salad and baked potatoes on the table from the various entrees for our 2-year-old granddaughter to pick from, but she liked the clam chowder best.
Well, until dessert arrived, anyway. We ordered a Mud Pie For One ($6.99) and the day’s dessert special, a “Blueberry Explosion” strawberry shortcake ($6.99) created to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Both desserts made the rounds of the table until every bite was gone.
We didn’t create a dance floor this time around, but LDC did get to promenade around the restaurant with the 2-year-old when the small box of restaurant crayons no longer were enough to amuse her, especially after we finished the dessert.
We left the Old Salt more than satisfied with our food and thankful for another memory to cherish.