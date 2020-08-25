GOLDEN KARMA IS a hopeful moniker for a restaurant that debuted during a pandemic.
The Asian fusion restaurant at 6 Willow St. opened last month, just a few weeks before Golden Corral arrived to greater fanfare two-tenths of a mile away on South Willow Street.
While it doesn’t have to worry about operating a buffet under COVID-19 precautions like its franchise neighbor, Golden Karma has to rely on its own appeal to build a loyal following.
If it can maintain as much business as it had the night we visited, it has a fighting chance to survive the social distancing rules that continue to restrict the capacity of restaurant dining rooms in New Hampshire.
Our waitress seemed to know this the night Our Gourmet and his Lovely Dining Companion visited Golden Karma, which is located in the space formerly occupied by Brothers Restaurant, a longtime Greek spot that closed in 2018.
While she wasn’t pushy about it, our waitress was the consummate sales professional, steering us to cocktails and food she touted as Golden Karma’s specialties. And she had a secret weapon on her side: A patron seated near us said he had already dined at the restaurant three times and recommended some of his favorites to us.
Our waitress persuaded me to switch my order for a salmon sushi roll appetizer to the Salmon Ceviche ($12): citrus marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber and mango, topped with jalapeno and tomatoes.
OK, so it was 5 bucks more than my original choice, but this one hit all the right spicy, sweet and savory buttons for me, and it was artfully presented. My Lovely Dining Companion does not do sushi, so I had all four of these to myself, but they were light enough so that it didn’t spoil my appetite.
I even tried a few of her Salt and Jalapeno Peppers Wings ($9.95): fried chicken wings nestled in bits of Jalapeno peppers. These weren’t overly spicy, even for my LDC. Highly recommended.
For our entrees, we chose from among the house specials. I opted for the Basil Treasure ($16.95), which the menu said could be made spicy. Yes, please. That said, the result was not overly hot, but more of a medium heat.
Any more would have detracted from the brown sauce laced with fresh basil leaves. The dish featured chicken, shrimp and sea scallops stir-fried with vegetables, garlic and ginger in the aforementioned brown sauce. The vegetables included slices of asparagus that still had a tender crunch.
My companion chose the Imperial Couple ($16.95): sea scallops and shrimp sauteed with vegetables and garnished with pea pods, served over soft egg noodles. I’d say my Basil Treasure had the edge over this dish, but it was still a hit with both of us.
Despite hitting our carb number with the egg noodles, we still wanted to indulge in an order of shrimp fried rice ($9.95). On this dish alone, Golden Karma announces it’s a cut above the rest — in the class of Asian restaurants that knows fried rice should not be drenched in soy sauce. This batch was light, fluffy and tasted like it was made to order.
While we both left Golden Karma fully satiated, we had plenty of food left to take home for another complete meal.
Or as John Lennon might have said, a nice batch of “Instant Karma.”