Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to surprise someone you love with a sweet treat.
I bought fresh raspberries a couple of weeks ago. As I was taking them out of the container, I noticed several of them looked like little hearts. This inspired me to create a few “berry” sweet desserts that feature raspberry as the prominent flavor.
For my first creation I doctored up a box of dark chocolate brownie mix to make cream cheese and raspberry jam brownies.
These are an excellent option for someone who loves their brownies rich, dense and moist. Even though I made these with raspberry jam, they would be delicious with other jams like strawberry, blackberry or blueberry, so use whatever you have on hand.
Another fun treat for Valentine’s Day is a whoopie pie. I used raspberry extract to flavor the filling and added a couple of drops of red food coloring to make it a lovely shade of pink.
I also added raspberry extract to a dairy-free coconut cream crème brûlée.
If you don’t have a kitchen torch to make crème brûlée don’t worry. It’s still delicious without a sweet, crunchy top layer and will be more like a pot de crème.
I bought a mini torch specifically to use for crème brûlée. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t work, which left me without a way to caramelize the sugar.
Luckily, my older son, who loves to work on cars and build things with power tools, had a propane torch in his tool stash so I used that instead. It goes without saying that if you decide to add the caramel sugar crust on top, be sure to proceed with caution using an open flame.
Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownies
18-ounce box dark chocolate brownie mix
1 egg
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
3/4 cup raspberry jam
Fresh raspberries for garnish, if desired
Line an 8x11 inch baking dish with parchment paper. Make sure the parchment paper extends beyond the long sides of the dish to make it easier to lift the finished brownies out of the dish. Lightly spray with cooking spray and set aside.
Add the brownie mix to a medium-sized bowl and add the egg, vegetable oil and water. Stir to combine.
Stir in the mini chocolate chips, then transfer the brownie mix to the prepared baking dish.
Add cream cheese, sugar and lemon juice to another bowl and use an electric mixer to combine.
Use a tablespoon to add dollops of the cream cheese mixture to the top of the brownie batter, keeping about a 1-inch border around the edges. Then use a tablespoon to layer the raspberry jam on top of the cream cheese mixture. Use a toothpick or skewer to lightly swirl the cream cheese and jam together.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the center is set. (To see if it’s set, give the dish a gentle shake; the brownies are set when it only jiggles slightly).
Remove from oven and cool for about 20 minutes before putting in the refrigerator for at least three hours.
To serve, lift the brownies out of the dish using the parchment paper. Cut into individual pieces. Garnish with fresh raspberries, if desired, before serving.
Raspberry Cream Whoopie Pies
1 stick butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg, room temperature
3/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder (or regular unsweetened cocoa powder)
2 1/2 cups flour
1 cup milk
For filling:
2 sticks butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
7 1/2 oz jar marshmallow creme
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons raspberry extract
3 to 4 drops red food coloring (optional)
Add butter, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and vanilla to a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric mixer until smooth.
Add egg and beat until smooth. Add the cocoa and beat again until smooth.
Add the flour in batches, alternating with the milk. Beat after each addition until smooth.
Lightly spray a whoopie pie baking dish with cooking spray, then add the batter.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 14 to 15 minutes or until the whoopie pies are set and are lightly firm.
Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining batter.
While the cakes cool, make the filling. Add the butter to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer for about one minute until light and fluffy.
Beat the powdered sugar into the butter in batches until light and fluffy.
Add raspberry extract and beat the marshmallow into the mixture in batches. Beat until well combined. Add 3 to 4 drops of red food coloring, if desired and beat until combined.
Once the cakes have cooled, spread a couple of tablespoons of filling to a whoopie pie cake and add a second cake on top. Repeat with remaining cakes.
Coconut Cream Raspberry Crème Brûlée
13.5 oz can full-fat coconut milk
5 egg yolks
1/4 teaspoon raspberry extract
1/3 cup sugar, plus 4 tablespoons for topping
Fresh raspberries for garnish, if desired
Add the coconut milk, egg yolks, 1/3 cup sugar and raspberry extract to a large bowl and whisk together until well combined.
Divide the mixture between six 6-ounce ramekins. Set ramekins in a baking dish and fill the dish with hot water. The water level should be about 1/2 inch from the top of the ramekins.
Set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees (be careful not to splash water into the ramekins).
Bake for 38 to 40 minutes or until set. Remove from oven and transfer ramekins to a wire rack to cool for about 15 minutes before putting in the refrigerator for at least three hours.
Before serving, divide remaining sugar between each ramekin, spreading the sugar in an even layer on top of each.
Hold a lit propane kitchen torch for 1 to 2 minutes over each ramekin to melt and brown the sugar. Serve with fresh raspberries, if desired.