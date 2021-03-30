IT WOULDN’T BE Easter without eggs, a symbol of rebirth and resurrection.
Egg industry resource PoultryWorld reports that egg sales have increased 24 percent over the last decade. They’re an inexpensive source of protein and are readily available.
I wanted to try some new egg dishes, especially the cloud eggs that have been popular on Instagram and TikTok.
To make cloud eggs, you separate the yolks and whites, then beat the whites with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. You transfer the eggs to a baking sheet, shape them into nests, and bake them in the oven. A few minutes into the baking process, you add the yolks to the center of the nests and stick them back in the oven.
If you’re on a no-carb or low-carb diet and are missing pasta, you can cook eggs and slice them up into noodle-like strips and enjoy them with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese for a quick meal.
I call them “neggs,” or noodle eggs. They’re another simple yet, delicious way to enjoy eggs.
An updated version of the classic deviled egg recipe is to coat the hard-boiled egg in bread crumbs and fry it before adding the yolk-and-mayonnaise based filling. They’re incredibly tasty with a little crunchy coating and a creamy filling. It’s also a great way to use up leftover Easter eggs.
Panko Fried Deviled Eggs
1 dozen hard-boiled eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
Pinch of black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup flour
1 cup panko bread crumbs
Peanut oil, for frying
Paprika, for garnish, if desired
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish, if desired
Peel hard-boiled eggs and cut them in half the long way.
Remove yolks and place in a separate bowl. Add the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper to the yolks. Mix until smooth and creamy. Set mixture in a refrigerator until you are ready to fill the fried whites.
Add peanut oil to a deep pan or electric fryer and heat the oil to 350 degrees.
Set up three bowls to make a dredging station — one for beaten eggs, one for flour and another for panko.
Dredge the whites of the boiled eggs in flour, then beaten egg and finally the bread crumbs. Transfer to the heated oil.
Fry eggs until they are light golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and allow the eggs to cool to room temperature.
When the eggs are cooled, spoon enough of the refrigerated yolk mixture to fill the center the eggs.
Garnish with paprika and parsley before serving, if desired.
Cloud Eggs
4 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Bacon and fresh chopped parsley or chive for garnish, if desired
Set a medium-sized bowl on a workspace and place four smaller bowls or cups nearby.
Crack the four eggs — separate the egg white into a large bowl and place each yolk in its own individual small bowl or cup.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray.
Use an electric mixer to whip the whites until stiff peaks form, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Divide the whites into four piles on the baking sheet and shape piles into nest-like shapes with a depression in the center for the yolk. (Do not add the yolk yet.)
Set the whites in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and add the yolks to the center of the whites and return to the oven. Bake for 3 to 4 minutes or until the yolks are set. Add salt and pepper to taste and garnish with bacon and parsley, if desired.
‘Neggs’
2 eggs
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2 tablespoons cooked bacon, chopped
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, shredded
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped fresh basil, if desired, for garnish
Add eggs to a bowl and beat together until the yolks and whites are well combined.
Lightly spray a 9-inch skillet with cooking spray and set over medium heat on the stove.
Add beaten eggs to the skillet and cover. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the eggs are set.
Transfer the eggs to a large cutting board and brush with melted butter. Use a pizza cutter (or a long knife) to cut the eggs into strips about the size of a Fettuccine noodle.
Coil the noodles into circles and set in a shallow bowl or serving dish. Top with Parmesan, chopped basil and bacon, and season with salt and pepper before serving.