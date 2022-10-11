Iguana’s Restaurant & Bar has quietly built a local following for its Mexican and Honduran cuisine in Manchester over the past year and also has become a night spot for Spanish-language live music and karaoke.
The restaurant is located in a strip center on Maple Street in the same plaza that is also the longtime home of Szechuan House, Pizza Express, Spice Center, Double Midnight Comics and several other businesses.
During a recent visit, we met owners Karen and Louis, who operate the restaurant with other family members. It’s a homespun place where the portions are generous and the prices are reasonable. We were surprised to learn when our bill came that the margaritas we ordered with Patron — among the pricier tequilas —were only $11 each. They went great with the complimentary chips and salsa.
We started with an order of Mexican Street Corn ($5.75), which came with two big ears of corn rolled in cream, cotija cheese and tajin. The blend of the soft, crumbly cheese and the tajin — a chile and lime seasoning — was a great topping for the crunchy corn.
The menu features many traditional Mexican dishes — burritos, tacos, quesadillas, etc. — but for our culinary adventure we choose to sample some of the items from the Honduran part of the menu. Karen, who is a native of Honduras, recommended the Beef Birria Quea Tacos ($12), made with beef she braises for several hours.
The order came with three tacos, and my lovely dining companion and I managed to eat two of them. The corn tortilla taco shells are fried in oil from the beef and are accompanied by a sauce made from the broth. Each taco was densely backed with tender, braised beef. They were delicious but very filling.
We also tried the Enchilada Catrachas ($7), a Honduran version that are served on flat round tortillas, so they resemble tostadas. The order came with two. Each tortilla was piled with meat, vegetables and a creamy sauce that was topped with crumbled cotija cheese. While these enchiladas have little to do with the more familiar Mexican version, they were refreshing light, especially after those tacos.
While there are a few pricier dishes on the menu, such as the Prescado Frito (Red Snapper, $24.50), there are plenty of modestly priced items. Many of the entrees come with a side of rice and beans, and there are plenty of a la carte choices so that you can experiment with the menu.
On a return solo trip, I stopped by Iguana’s for lunch on a quiet weekday. A father and his two children each ordered the same thing: a fried chicken dish that looked enormous. The pieces of chicken were arranged standing up so that they resembled a castle. On my list for next time.
I ordered the Camarones a la Diabla (Devil Shrimp) ($16.50), a dish I’ve ordered at various Mexican restaurants over the years that consists of shrimp swimming in a spicy, tomato-based sauce. The chef at Iguana’s added slices of pickled jalapeno to the sauce, which gave it an extra kick.
The dish, which featured 10 tails-on medium shrimp, was served with chopped lettuce and tomato, yellow rice and black beans. It was a healthy portion, but I was able to polish this one off all by myself.
During our visit, Karen told us she worked for 14 years at Don Quixote, a long-time Caribbean restaurant on Union Street, so she knows her way around the kitchen. Her husband, Louis, is a native of Puerto Rico.
Based on our visits and Iguana’s Facebook page, it appears the restaurant is building a customer base that includes both Spanish- and English-speaking customers. Iguana’s celebrates its first anniversary next month.