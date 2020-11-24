The “Local” in the Local Moose Cafe is not just part of a quirky moniker, it’s the restaurant’s calling card.
For five years, the breakfast and lunch spot has been serving locally roasted coffees, house-made doughnuts and pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and salads — all with a farm-to-table mantra.
“Farm to Cafe, that’s what we believe in. We source our vegetables, milk, and meats as locally as possible,” the restaurant says on its website.
Memorial High School graduates Corey (Bo) Tong and Marc Lee opened the Local Moose Cafe in a restaurant space on Queen City Avenue that became available when the Asian restaurant Golden Bowl moved downtown to Lake Avenue.
While the restaurant has inside seating — reduced to just a few tables thanks to COVID-19 — it has a busy takeout business. It’s across the road from the Elliot at River’s Edge and the Sundial Center, so under normal circumstances it’s close to hundreds of workers.
I stopped by once before for a business meeting and enjoyed a coffee drink, back when the restaurant was bustling with people inside sipping on their lattes, but I had never dined there until a recent weekend morning.
Upon entering, the first thing my Lovely Dining Companion and I noticed was the great care taken to social distancing precautions. There is no table service here. You order your coffee and food at the counter, picking up your coffee and other items around the corner, or if you’re dining inside, you wait for a staffer to bring you the food part of your order.
The restaurant has set up a credit card charging station a good six feet from the barista station so there is no contact necessary between the customer and the staffers. I’m surprised more businesses haven’t set up similar methods of payment during the pandemic.
The breakfast and lunch menu is on a chalkboard on the wall so the cafe did not have to bother with setting up a QR code system like many restaurants have done to eliminate the need for physical menus.
My dining companion ordered a Free Ranger: Free-range fried egg and Vermont cheddar cheese on a house-made brioche bun ($4). She added a double slice of locally smoked nitrate-free bacon for an extra $2.
I chose the Bacon Spinach Avo: A free-range fried egg, with a double slice of bacon, mayo, avocado and spinach on a brioche bun ($6.75)
We both asked for our eggs to be cooked over medium — good luck trying that at a fast-food joint — and enjoyed a little soft yolk flowing over the bacon. The slightly-sweet brioche buns were soft and made for a fresh alternative to the standard English muffin breakfast sandwich base. The bacon was thick and crisp.
On a second trip, I tried a breakfast “Banh Mi” sandwich, a Vietnamese variety that pairs fried egg with pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro and cucumbers on a baguette with honey-ginger mayo.
It was scrumptious — a great blend of flavors I previously would not have associated with breakfast. A lunch version replaces the egg with pork patties. These are sandwiches big enough to share.
While farm-to-table cuisine is noble for its dedication to sustainability, the bottom line is that it always tastes better, too. That’s what drives people to shop at places like Whole Foods.
We also could not resist the temptation to try one of the cafe’s homemade doughnuts ($3 each). We went with the flagship Maple Bacon, a yeast-raised doughnut with a maple glaze that featured bacon crumbles.
While Dunkin’ has dropped “Donuts” from its name, the Local Moose Cafe gives them a starring role. One of the staffers told us it takes four days to create the dough for these doughnuts, which were light and airy and reminiscent of fried dough but without the heavy grease quotient.
The cafe usually has two other doughnuts on rotation — when we visited there was one made with mascarpone and another with fresh cranberries — but the Maple Bacon is always available. The cafe also makes eclairs, cookies and other pastries.
My dining companion accompanied her sandwich with a small light-roasted house blend coffee ($2.50) , while I indulged in a cappuccino ($4).
We were both reminded why people make special trips for fresh-roasted coffee. It tops the bill in moose country.