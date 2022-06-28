Sea Ketch is celebrating its 50th season on Hampton Beach. That’s quite an achievement for the four-story Ocean Boulevard restaurant, especially considering the turmoil of the last couple of years.
We visited on a whim while enjoying the beach, drawn by the sound of a musician performing classic rock on the third floor of the restaurant, which has beautiful views of the ocean. The fourth-floor deck offers 360-degree views.
It’s hard for businesses to make a successful summer run at the beach even during non-pandemic times. The day we visited Sea Ketch in early June the mid-60s temps kept the lunchtime crowds away despite sunny skies.
When we arrived with two of our toddler granddaughters, the waitstaff was stationed like the crew of a cruise ship. Lots of staff, not many patrons. But these days, we can bet that’s an anomaly — most restaurants have been feeling the workforce squeeze.
We had great service the day we visited. When you’re dining with a 3-year-old and a 4 1/2-year-old, the prompt arrival of food is paramount for a good dining experience.
Sea Ketch has a kids menu (burgers, dogs, grilled cheese), but the “kids menu” choice for our granddaughters at Sea Ketch is a cup each of New England Clam Chowder ($5.99). They’re New Englanders after all, and when you go to the beach, you eat seafood. Grandma and Grandpa were able to share a few spoonfuls of the creamy chowder as well. (Next time, we’ll order four cups.)
For our entrees, my Lovely Dining Companion chose the Lobster Roll, which at $26.99 seemed value priced, considering the price of lobster these days. It arrived as advertised, “5 ounces of hard shell lobster meat tossed lightly with mayonnaise, diced celery and romaine lettuce” in a toasted roll. The “Colossal” version doubles the lobster meat.
There’s plenty of choices for lobster lovers on the menu at Sea Ketch, including “hard shell” lobster tail, medallions and lobster pie, as well as lobster rangoon and lobster ravioli.
And all the fried favorites I’m trying to avoid are in ample supply: haddock, whole belly clams, scallops, shrimp.
The Sea Ketch even has eel. His name is Earl.
OK, so Earl’s not on the menu, but the kind wait staff directed us to him so the girls could look for him hiding in the fake coral of the aquarium in the second-floor dining room. Earl is kinda shy.
My choice of fish would not fit in that tank. The Swordfish entree ($23.99) even with the addition of a Demi Garden Salad ($4), was only a buck more than that lobster roll and a side of fries and was plenty tasty.
My 5-ounce portion of grilled fish, which was cooked perfectly, plenty juicy, was served with mixed vegetables and a bowl of mini-baked potatoes. I probably didn’t need that salad, but there was plenty to share.
We had avoided the open area on the third floor to avoid the wind, but we climbed the stairs to check out the scene after we paid the check so we could listen to the young musician — who played both guitar and saxophone — perform a couple of tunes. Our toddler music fans dropped a couple of bills in his bucket.
Sea Ketch has a great casual atmosphere, serves a wide selection of seafood, steaks and sandwiches, and offers a prime spot to dine when it’s warm enough to sit outside and watch the waves. If we didn’t have to work, we could hang there for another 50 years.