The day dawned bright and sunny, and it looked like a perfect day for three friends to enjoy one last summery afternoon on Portsmouth’s restaurant decks.
But one step outside made it clear that there was a good chance that the wind would be kicking up whitecaps on the Piscataqua and making decking a downright uncomfortable enterprise. So we decided to opt for an indoor destination for our mid-afternoon lunch.
The three of us have done a few old-timey Portsmouth restaurants over the years, so we decided to check out the new iteration of another well-known downtown spot — The Hammer.
At the corner of Pleasant and State streets, The Hammer has been open for a couple of years since a change of ownership, some reshaping of the space and a slight editing of the name. While it’s now called The Hammer, which is what most locals called it all along, the signs outside still use the classic original name, The Rusty Hammer.
Inside, The Hammer is all pub, with warm, vintage brick and woodwork, a long bar, lots of beers, lots of TVs and lots of noise (at least on a Saturday mid-afternoon). There’s an upstairs bar/dining space as well with more limited hours, but we didn’t get to see that.
The Hammer is now owned by Joe Scarlotto, whose other holdings include Lazy Jack’s Watering Hole, a casual riverside deck that’s one of this trio’s favorite summer meeting spots.
As we looked over the menus, Friend 1 was reminiscing about the old Rusty Hammer, owned from 1978 to 2014 by Russell Hammer. She said he became an avid collector of all things related to beer and ale, thanks to finding a sign for the old Frank Jones Brewery (which made Portsmouth a landmark on the brewing scene in the late 19th century) in the basement of the restaurant’s iconic brick building.
The Hammer’s menu may be pub fare, but it’s got length and variety that puts it a step above the typical burgers-and-beer joint. (And note: The online menu is a bit shorter than the in-house version.)
We decided to start with a couple of appetizers while we thought about our entree choices.
We’re big fans of Bang Bang Shrimp, and we agreed that The Hammer’s ($13) is the best version we’ve tried. The shrimp were crisply fried and were coated in just the right amount of spicy, sweet mayo-based sauce.
Our second appetizer, Buffalo Cauliflower ($9) was also a hit. The cauliflower florets were fried, but the Buffalo sauce almost seemed to be baked on — no drips and no orange fingers. (We were using forks, but you get the point.)
The Wimpy Burger that The Rusty Hammer served up for 36 years is still on the menu — in fact, there are now seven variations.
Friend 2 picked the Wimpy Smash Burger ($8), a quarter-pound patty smashed on the grill and seared to a crispy finish. She said it was reminiscent of a delicious burger eaten at a Smashburger restaurant in Denver years ago.
The burger was served on a perfectly grilled buttery roll and had just the right amount of toppings — American cheese, lettuce and pickle (you can also get tomato and onion). The only regret she had was not adding a second patty for just $3 more.
It was the Classic Chicken Sandwich ($14) that caught Friend 1’s eye.
The fried cutlet (also available grilled) was so big it hung off both sides of the bun. Draped with three huge slices of applewood-flavored bacon, it was crowned with melted cheese (cheddar in this case), tomato, lettuce and onion.
It had to be cut in half to be consumed (which also made it easier to take half home). Accompanied by super crispy fries, Friend 1 thought it was quintessential pub fare.
I was less lucky with my entree, the fish and chips ($19). I was impressed when the dish arrived: Two huge puffs of beer-battered fish reminded me of a pair of Cornish game hens.
I dug in with knife and fork and found nicely cooked white fish, but there was so much breading (some of it not quite cooked through) that I found myself performing surgery to separate fish from coating. I ended up with a pile of breading on a side plate, and eventually decided it wasn’t worth further effort.
Disappointing as the fish was, the cole slaw was good and the fries on which the fish sat were crispy and nicely seasoned.
Like pretty much any place at any time in downtown Portsmouth, The Hammer was hopping when we were there. Food service was quick and friendly, but the noise level made conversation kind of a challenge.
Value factor is good and the food, aside from the over-breaded fish, was good as well. Our tab, for two apps, three entrees and two beers, came to $83.
The Hammer may have a shorter name, but it’s true to its long tradition as a comfortable, reasonably priced go-to spot in downtown Portsmouth.