The Hammer
The Hammer, originally the Rusty Hammer, has been a popular pub in downtown Portsmouth for almost 40 years.

The day dawned bright and sunny, and it looked like a perfect day for three friends to enjoy one last summery afternoon on Portsmouth’s restaurant decks.

But one step outside made it clear that there was a good chance that the wind would be kicking up whitecaps on the Piscataqua and making decking a downright uncomfortable enterprise. So we decided to opt for an indoor destination for our mid-afternoon lunch.

Appetizers
Two excellent appetizers at The Hammer: Bang Bang Shrimp, left, and Buffalo cauliflower.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
The Hammer’s Classic Chicken Sandwich is available with fried or grilled chicken.
Fish & Chips
The breading got a little out of hand on The Hammer’s fish and chips.