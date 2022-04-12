WE JOURNALISTS MAKE it a point to double-check everything, because there’s nothing worse than getting your facts wrong in print. The same scrupulous checking would have come in handy on a recent day off, when I was trying to organize a get-together with three friends.
I was responsible for picking the place and the meeting time, and I relied on Google for all the details. I didn’t think to check the restaurant’s website or Facebook page. It was only when two of us were driving through a downpour toward the destination that the third member of the group sounded the alarm, that the place we thought was opening at noon in fact wouldn’t open until 5 p.m.
Hungry and faced with the prospect of cooling our heels for a couple of hours, we decided to bail on Destination No. 1 and find an alternative. The friend who sounded the alarm on the first place came up with a viable substitute.
The caressing voice of Andrea Bocelli greeted us as we entered the portals of Ronaldo’s in North Hampton, which set the tone for an evening of appetizers accompanied by a soundtrack of “The Godfather” theme and standards by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
In fact, we felt a little like a Rat Pack ourselves as a life-sized cutout of Ol’ Blue Eyes watched over us a few feet away from our table.
A basket of warm bread was presented, and the bottle of oil strongly infused with garlic made a delicious dipping sauce.
The delicious aroma of roasted garlic filled the room as we surveyed the antipasti offerings. We selected five.
The sauteed mussels ($20.99) — served in a skillet and bathed in white wine, olive oil and more garlic (“red” and a spicy “fra diavolo” were other options) — were the star of the show for me. We asked our server for a second basket of bread to dip in the rich sauce, and polished off a two-pound portion.
Another favorite was the Eggplant Rollatini ($11.99), a delicate balance of savory and sweet. Basil was the base note for this veggie rollup wrapped around ricotta, roasted red peppers and spinach.
The Fried Calamari ($17.99) was just short of being burned, and while crispy, had lost its signature sweetness. We needed the tasty marinara sauce served on the side to provide some missing moisture.
A honey balsamic sauce accompanied our order of Crab Cakes Ronaldo ($14.99). While a bit overwhelmed visually by the bed of greens they were served on, the two cakes were tender and delicately flavored — even with green and red peppers in the mix — so as not to overwhelm the crab. Very nicely done.
We also ordered the Antipasto ($17.99), which turned out to be a mixed-greens salad with shaved Parmesan, diced ham and olives, served with a creamy Italian dressing.
Ronaldo’s has been a local favorite in North Hampton for more than 30 years. It got a refresh in 2013 when Vickie Fjelseth and her son-in-law, Don, took over.
The staff was friendly, the mood informal, and the Saturday evening business was steady. The menu is extensive and very traditional. Pricing is a bit on the high side — our tab for five apps and two drinks came to $116.
But if you’re looking for a good, old-fashioned family Italian restaurant, Ronaldo’s is a great fit.