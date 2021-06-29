PREGAMING became popular in the 1990s, but Our Gourmet was busy raising small children then and so had to be taught the term by the Millennial grownups the kids turned into.
The youngsters apparently did it before going to games or parties. OG sometimes does it to cut down on a restaurant bar bill, especially if there is a group going out to dinner.
Hence two of our party of four split a very chilled bottle of bubbly and the gentlemen of the party had a beer before we headed off to Los Cantaros, a newly opened Mexican restaurant in North Hampton.
The champagne guzzlers ordered the House Margarita ($9), expressing thanks to the designated driver (Dining Companion I) who was allowing himself a Corona ($5.50) with dinner.
We started with an order of guacamole ($5.75), which was accompanied by chips and salsa.
“In addition to being homemade, both are really good,” DCI said of the dips, noting the chips were also fresh and warmed to just the right temperature.
The conversation was lively at our table, and when our server came back we still hadn’t figured out what to order. Los Cantaros has a multi-page menu, with offerings like the classics — fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, quesadillas and tacos — as well as beef, chicken, seafood and vegetarian specials.
We had heard good things about the restaurant’s Mexican Street Tacos — 4-inch soft corn tortilla tacos ($14.99 for five, or $3 each) served with fresh onions, cilantro, lime wedges and hot salsa, with a choice of carne asada (grilled beef), al pastor (pork roasted with chili and pineapple), carnitas (braised pork), pollo al adobo (chicken in sauce) and birria (Mexican meat stew).
DCI was interested, but decided to go with the crunchier Grilled Steak Tacos (he chose hard shells) with fried beans and fried rice ($14.99 for three tacos, with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato).
“It’s not every Mexican place that has hard-shell tacos,” DCI said.
That drew a smile from our server, who said Los Cantaros made a point of offering tacos El Gringo style.
OG felt in the mood for something lighter and asked the server for advice. She recommended a bowl ($12.99). The bed of rice (fried or white) and black, pinto or fried beans, is topped by guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce and cheese. The final addition is grilled veggies, adobo chicken or steak, al pastor, carnitas or shrimp.
The mention of grilled shrimp ($2 upcharge) sealed the deal and it was the right decision.
There were a good dozen shrimp sprinkled over the dish and each was succulent, with the perfect level of spiciness.
One of our Dining Companions ordered the Chimichanga. The two flour tortillas (soft or fried) come with chicken or beef — she chose one of each — topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and nacho cheese ($12.49).
She ended up taking half of it home and appeared very happy.
Our fourth diner went for the Enchiladas Mexicanos ($13.49), three chicken (or ground beef) enchiladas served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
It also came with beans and rice, as did all our dishes. We agreed the beans were flavorful and perfectly cooked, as was the rice. Sometimes the simple things are hard to get right.
Los Cantaros has a large patio, and with the summer coming on strong in the Seacoast, we are sure to make another visit to enjoy drinks and snacks in the sunshine.