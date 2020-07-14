Like most businesses these days, Auburn Pitts Bar & Grill has a sign posted on the door alerting patrons to wear face masks when entering the restaurant. But that 8-by-10 sheet taped to the glass is dwarfed by the placard hanging nearby that requests a pre-coronavirus brand of social distance in the parking lot.
“Please be respectful of our neighbors. Keep music turned down. Please do not rev your engine. Please no burn outs! THANKS.”
On the night we visited Auburn Pitts, a couple of motorcycles were parked next to the sign, and the rest of the parking lot was packed with cars.
You would not have known that from walking inside the restaurant, which was empty except for a few staffers.
Indoor dining resumed about a week ago, but unless you want to spend a quiet night alone, the place to be at Auburn Pitts in the summertime is in the giant backyard, where there is plenty of room to spread out.
Outside you’ll find two bars, a tent-covered seating area large enough to accommodate a wedding, cornhole games, and the namesake horseshoe pits. The menu lists a $14.50-per-person barbecue for groups of 25 or more.
Our party of four sat at a table on the deck overlooking the yard, where we had a great vantage point to watch the musicians performing and, later, people dancing to prerecorded music selected by a DJ whose arsenal included a smoke machine.
Auburn Pitts is located about a half-mile east of the Manchester line northeast of the Massabesic traffic circle on property that hugs Route 101. Until a few months back, this Our Gourmet had never crossed that line, which is like entering another realm. This is a place famous for its annual after-Christmas bonfire, where patrons bring their dead yuletide trees to salute the end of the holiday season.
After a hostess seated us, we were greeted by a bartender who didn’t know much about the menu. Unless you had a question about cheeseburgers, which is what she usually orders, she acknowledged she didn’t have much intel to share. But she was on target: Burgers top the bill here.
Auburn Pitts Bar & Grill is true to its name. The food is good, but don’t come here expecting hand-breaded onion rings. The rings and the fried green beans start frozen, a staffer told us when we inquired about appetizers.
We skipped the green beans, but for starters we ordered the onion rings, which were fine if you like the beer-battered variety. We also ordered the House Wings ($9.50), which were plump and juicy, and we opted for the Buffalo and barbecue sauces on the side (at 75 cents each). My Lovely Dining Companion ordered a small side salad ($4), which was big enough to share.
For entrees, I ordered the small version of the Bourbon Turkey Tips ($10), which came with fries and coleslaw. (The larger portion is $3 more). The tips were more like tidbits compared to how these are usually prepared, but they had a nice flavor and were plenty juicy.
My Lovely Dining Companion chose the Chicken Tenders dinner ($10), despite knowing the tenders would not be homemade. LDC peeled off most of the breading and ate the chicken.
Our guests were more satisfied with their selections. The guy partner of the couple chose the Build a Burger, topping it with pastrami. ($11.50). As a failsafe, he changed his order from medium to medium-rare, and his burger arrived cooked about medium.
His gal partner ordered the Quesadilla ($7), which featured onions, peppers and mushrooms. For a couple of bucks more, you can add chicken, ground beef or steak. She gave her choice the thumbs up and took a fair amount of it home with her for later.
The food portion of our bill was $57 — a considerable value for four entrees and two appetizers. The beer and drink prices were reasonable, too.
Most of all, we had a fun experience, which included watching an elder couple sport some fine dance moves whenever the music suited their mood, revving their engines without annoying the neighbors.
While we expect to return to Auburn Pitts before the summer’s over, we’re looking forward to watching our next Christmas tree set ablaze.