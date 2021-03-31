A FEW WEEKS AGO, our first experience with Vietnamese food left us a little disappointed. But before we wrote off the cuisine entirely, we decided to try at least one more time. A friend told us she had heard good things about an Asian restaurant in Derry, so a little digging led us to Sun Asian Bistro.
The menu features a combination of Vietnamese and Thai dishes, including a full page of pho and another of rice and noodle entrees, so we were looking forward to giving it a try.
A small restaurant sharing a building with an auto repair center, Sun is a comfortable, contemporary space divided into two sections with a bar and tables on one side of a a decorative screen and booths on the other.
Mrs. G started with Pork Gyoza ($7.99) — six tender half-moon dumplings that appeared to have been steamed briefly before being pan fried to a golden brown on the bottom. The filling — ground pork, scallions, onion and cabbage — was quite mild, which made the soy-based dipping sauce an essential accompaniment.
We quickly decided that my appetizer, Salt & Pepper Shrimp ($11.99) was the better of two good choices. A generous supply of huge shrimp were battered and lightly deep fried, perfectly cooked, and then heavily seasoned with white pepper and salt. A ginger soy sauce was served on the side. The shrimp were served on a bed of chopped onions, peppers and sesame seeds, also heavily seasoned.
We both loved the shrimp, but we disagreed on the veggie bed. Mrs. G thought it was great, but I thought the dish would have been better had the shrimp been presented on a bed of the simple lettuce and carrot slaw that was served on the side. I thought the slightly sweet salad would have provided a better contrast to the salty, peppery shrimp.
Based on the name alone, I couldn’t pass up Vietnamese Shaking Beef ($17.99) for my entree. This was a fairly simple dish, with cubes of beef stir-fried with onions, green and red peppers in a dark, sweet/salty/spicy hoisin-style sauce. We didn’t notice any shaking going on, but we learned later that the name comes from the motion of the wok during cooking.
As soon as we saw the menu, Mrs. G decided she would be trying the Crispy Noodle Nest ($14.99). This great presentation starts with a quick-fried nest of thin noodles, filled with stir-fried zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, carrots and onions, and in Mrs. G’s case, thin-sliced pork. As with my entree, the veggies were perfectly cooked, with a bit of crunch still remaining.
The sauce — what seemed like a blend of chicken stock and oyster sauce — was a bit heavy on the salt, but not salty enough to keep us from enjoying the dish.
We ordered a Pho Combo ($12.99/$14.99) to go, which we enjoyed for lunch the next day. The packaging kept everything fresh: The broth was in a large plastic tub, while the beef slices, rice noodles, sliced scallions and chiles and chopped cilantro were in a typical cardboard takeout container. A plastic bag contained the on-the-side items: lime wedges, basil and bean sprouts.
Even microwaved and assembled at home, this pho was head and shoulders above the one we reviewed a few weeks ago, with a broth that struck a perfect balance between savory beef and aromatic spices.
Like everything we tried at Sun, the pho whetted our appetite to continue exploring Vietnamese food.
With a high value factor and friendly, casual service, Sun Asian Bistro is a good place to continue the trek.