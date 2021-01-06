IF YOU’VE EVER WATCHED “Ciao Italia” on PBS, you know that chef Mary Ann Esposito often talks about cooking with her grandmother and sharing old family recipes. It helps create a homey, familiar atmosphere that makes her recipes and food seem all the more attractive.
Esposito has now branched out from TV and cookbooks, lending her cachet to Ciao Italia Ristorante in Durham, on which she collaborated with Doug Clark of Clark’s Restaurants LLC.
On the higher end of the Durham restaurant spectrum, Ciao Italia has a fairly concise menu featuring appetizers, pasta courses and Italian regional entrees from around Italy inspired by Esposito’s cooking.
We visited on a recent Sunday, specifically to check out a feature that really speaks to the home-style approach Esposito espouses on TV: Sunday Supper.
On Sunday evenings, the regular menu is suspended in favor of a limited three-course, fixed-price ($35) “supper” menu, which changes each week.
The night we visited, none of the four appetizers or six “secondi” dishes — ranging from soups and salads to pastas, seafood, meats and pizza — were to be found on the regular dinner menu.
Our server, Alexa, assured us that we would leave full and happy after our supper, and she was right.
It being a cold night, we both decided to start with soups. Mrs. Gourmet chose the Italian Wedding Soup. Having never been invited to an Italian wedding, we’ve only experienced the canned versions. So this, the real thing, with three big meatballs, spinach and orzo in a chicken broth slightly infused with tomato, was a big upgrade.
I started with Ribollita, a white bean soup in what seemed to be the same broth as Mrs. G’s wedding soup. Immersed in the broth was a big slice of garlic crostini, chunks of vegetables and shreds of kale and cabbage. It was a delicious winter stew that I feel compelled to try to replicate at home.
For my “secondi” course, I picked “Sunday Sauce,” which turned out to be a filling, satisfying and beautifully presented dish starting with creamy polenta blended with mascarpone cheese, then topped with a red-sauce ragu of pork and beef, finished with a chunk of Italian sausage, shredded Parmesan and a swoosh of pesto. I should have put down my spoon about two-thirds of the way through, but I didn’t. I couldn’t. It was too good.
Mrs. G’s second course was Horseradish Crusted Haddock. The fish was perfectly cooked, fried to a gentle crunch. Horseradish wasn’t a predominant flavor in the crust; in fact, Mrs. G asked for a squeeze of lemon to perk it up a bit. The fish sat atop a perfectly cooked bed of fresh spinach with lemon, and Mrs. G was particularly taken with the farro salad nestled alongside.
We ended with our choice from among four desserts.
Mrs. G’s Pistachio Chocolate Torte might, she said, have been the best chocolate dessert she has ever ordered. The chocolate filling was warm, rich, dark and velvety, topped with chocolate ganache and contained in a graham-cracker pistachio crust. The filling was spectacular, though the crust, which was a bit salty, was pretty much just along for the ride. We would be happy to sit down with a bowl of that wonderful filling and call it pudding.
By comparison, my Tiramisu Girondola was pretty boring. Two slices from a chocolate covered roll were drizzled with salted caramel and slightly infused with citrus from a slice of blood orange. It just didn’t seem much like tiramisu. But that was the only disappointment in an otherwise excellent dinner — oops, I mean, supper.
Ciao Italia is a comfortable, attractive space, with two rooms and a bar. Almost all the tables are in booths divided by high wood half-walls in sort of an arts and crafts style. A hammered metal cone pendant light hangs over each table, and the lighting is low and warm.
On the regular menu, Ciao Italia’s entrees range from the mid teens to just over $30. The $35 per person price tag for the three-course Sunday Supper is a bargain for the quality and amount of the food. With drinks and two espressos, our tab came to $95.
In the middle of a college town, Ciao Italia must be a great spot for faculty, students on dates or parent visits. We qualify as none of the above these days, but if we find ourselves on the Seacoast on another Sunday evening, we would be tempted to stop in again for another satisfying supper.