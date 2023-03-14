Siamese Twins
Buy Now

Siamese Twins combines chicken and shrimp with pineapple and vegetables in a “sweet hot and sour” sauce.

Driving along Route 101A in Amherst recently, I noticed that a little roadside Thai restaurant that we hadn’t visited in years was sporting a new sign and a new name.

A quick web search told me that what had been Chiang Mai closed sometime last year, and recently reopened as ThaiLicious Asian Fusion. Mrs. Gourmet and I stopped in on a Saturday night to check it out.

Our Gourmet logo
Shumai
Buy Now

ThaiLicious’s Shumai is a shrimp-based steamed roll.
Takoyaki
Buy Now

Small bits of octopus are the special ingredient in Takoyaki at ThaiLicious.
Pad Thai
Buy Now

Crispy Pad Thai with chicken and shrimp at ThaiLicious in Amherst.