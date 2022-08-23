Date night sometimes leads to driving to the beach to eat fried seafood in the car.
With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, it seemed like the right time to head to Seabrook to try Ceal’s Clam Stand, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Ceal’s daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter are still running the show, and the place definitely has a hometown feel, with a covered picnic pavilion and plenty of tables outside.
We’d come for the clams but when Ceal’s daughter, Florence Henderson, strongly recommended the scallops ($29.95) we took her advice, deciding to split a meal and return another time for fried clams.
The overflowing plate was more than enough for the two of us.
“Best onion rings I’ve ever had in my life,” my dining companion said, and I had to agree. Best. Ever.
The thin translucent rounds of onion ($6.95) were completely (but lightly) battered and crunched delightfully in an explosion of salt, savory and sweet.
The scallops also rated a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10, with a freshness that made us think they had been pulled from the ocean that day.
The cole slaw was delicious, definitely homemade, as was the tartar sauce. Even the fries rose above the usual level of french-fried glory.
All of this goodness was packed into a cardboard box, which we balanced somewhat precariously on the center console of our Honda Civic.
The people-watching was great — young lovers so entwined they missed their order’s number when it came over the loudspeaker, grandmothers with a passel of feisty youngsters jumping on picnic tables, staid middle-aged types patiently waiting to pick up dinner.
Though Ceal’s is not a drive-in, it brought back memories of a 1997 trip to Beckley, West Virginia, to celebrate my parents’ 40th wedding anniversary at their teen courting spot, King Tut Drive-In. The place is still there, run by the same family since 1955. Cokes were a nickel then.
The Our Gourmet team’s second visit to Ceal’s was for clams. Ceal’s does not offer clam strips, which my dining partner prefers.
His first exposure to the strip (the “foot” of hard-shelled sea clams) was as a kid at Howard Johnson’s, which sold “golden-brown fried Ipswich clams.” Those early experiences must have imprinted on him.
Ceal’s serves “small-bellied whole clams,” (market price, $34.95) and they certainly lived up to that description.
“Heaven on a plate,” the strip lover declared after his first few bites.
I’m more of an oyster gal, but the small-bellied clams seemed the best of both worlds — an oyster-y clam.
Of course we had to get the onion rings (still the best!), though we took most of them home to heat up later after polishing off the yummy fries and crisp cole slaw.
Our only beef was that the tartar sauce is served in thimble-sized paper containers; we required about 10 of them for our clams.
The diner in the car next to ours had a cute little dog riding shotgun, and was offered a dog biscuit for her pet when she ordered at the counter.
“He’s 17 and doesn’t have teeth,” she said, and then agreed to pose with her pup for Ceal’s Instagram page.
Restaurant founder Cecilia Newell Littlefield Tanner would have turned 110 last week (Aug. 15). It’s fun to think her female family members are carrying on her tradition, which includes closing for the season on Labor Day. Tempus fugit!