It was a dark and stormy night, and we needed something to spice things up.
We had recently run an errand at Merrimack 360, the reborn plaza on Merrimack’s Daniel Webster Highway that had lain virtually empty for several years after Shaw’s moved out. Among the new tenants are several restaurants, ranging from Tucker’s to Thirsty Moose to Hayward’s Ice Cream.
Tucked at the far end of the plaza, much less obvious than its bigger neighbors, was A Lot of Thai, and we thought it would be worth checking out sometime. That recent rainy night was the time.
There was only one party seated when we arrived, and we were shown to a table in the back half of the fairly narrow space. The restaurant is divided into two sections; the front, which includes the bar and several tables, is wider and brighter, thanks to its big cut-glass chandeliers.
We sat in the rear section, which has a row of tables along one wall and a long banquette with high-top tables along the other. The semi-open kitchen is at the back of the room. The lighting was much dimmer here — we’re at the age where we needed to use our cellphone flashlights to read the menu.
The two-sided, placemat-sized menu is loaded with colorful pictures of many of the dishes, which only made it harder to choose. As we browsed, we kept pointing to the images and saying “Hey, that looks good,” countering with “Yeah, but look at this one!”
We started with a couple of appetizers that were on the specials menu: Fresh Spring Rolls and Crispy Chive Cakes.
Mrs. Gourmet raved about the chive cakes ($7). The little gently fried cubes were packed with chives and their mild onion flavor. The dark brown color made us ask what the cakes were made from, but were told it was just flour. In any case, they and the soy based sauce that accompanied them were great.
As we ordered, our server advised us that the spring rolls ($7) were fresh, not deep fried, which is what we expected. But what we weren’t expecting was that the four big rolls would be all-veggie. They were wrapped in lettuce and packed with more greens, avocado and cabbage shreds — sort of a lettuce-wrapped salad. They were served with a peanut chili sauce (of which we could have used more) that added some flavor, but overall, we found them too big and too boring.
Mrs. G bounced around the menu, picking out two or three entrees before settling on the Avocado Curry ($17). This ample bowl contained chicken, shrimp, an entire sliced avocado and assorted vegetables in a great coconut curry sauce. Mrs. G raved about this dish, particularly the sauce, which layered on flavors from coconut to sweet to spicy. “This is SO GOOD,” she said — over and over.
Duck fan that I am, I quickly decided on the Spicy Crispy Duck ($24). A generous combination of breast and leg meat was perfectly cooked, moist and with crispy skin intact. The entire dish — which also included mushrooms, onions, peppers and bok choy — was covered with a spicy brown chili sauce that was hearty and meaty tasting but not too hot, a perfect compliment to the duck.
Both entrees, which were served with a wild rice mix, were ample, and we took about half of each home for lunch the next day.
The service was friendly, prompt and helpful. We had questions about several dishes, and our server, Tarn, had the answers at the ready.
Value factor was good, with almost everything on the menu under $20.
These being tough times for restaurants (and a bad night to be out), there were only a handful of parties in the restaurant by the time we left. But several more people came in to pick up takeout orders while we were there. That got us thinking that A Lot of Thai would be a great spot for us to order some takeout over the holidays.
One way or another, we plan to go back.