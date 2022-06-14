It had been a long time since we visited Jocelyn’s Mediterranean restaurant in Salem. In fact, it was so long ago that our son, who’s pushing 30, had barely become a Teenage Bottomless Pit.
Back then, we went for an early Sunday dinner and, as I recall, we were just about the only customers in the place when we arrived.
We returned on a recent Saturday night, and while the restaurant looked pretty much the way we remembered it, it was far busier. In fact, it was packed. Luckily, we had made a reservation, and we were immediately shown to our table.
Jocelyn’s menu features nearly two dozen entrees. Most are Mediterranean, but the less adventurous diner can find a few American-style dishes.
Our first visit to Jocelyn’s was our introduction to eastern Mediterranean cuisine, and it put us on the lookout for other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurants around the state. Judging from online reviews, Jocelyn’s food is quite authentic, so we were excited to return to where it all started for us.
Having built up a little experience with Middle Eastern cuisine, one thing we noticed about many of the dishes at Jocelyn’s is a notable presence of lemon — sometimes forward, sometimes in the background, but more present here than in other places we’ve tried.
The first place we noticed that quality was with the Baba Ghanouj ($10), one of our two appetizers. This smoky puree of roasted eggplant is a favorite of mine, and this version was a hit with Mrs. G as well. We said yes when asked if we wanted red onion with it (we had never been asked before), and we were glad we did. We got two quarters of a mild red onion that separated into scoops which made a perfect vehicle for dipping the baba ghanouj.
Stuffed Cabbage ($8) was our other appetizer. Eight pinky-sized cabbage leaf rolls contained beef and rice, ground with lemon, garlic and mint. They were great snackers at two or three bites each.
One of my go-to Mediterranean dishes is chicken shawarma, which is on Jocelyn’s entree menu. But rather than sticking with the familiar, I decided to step out of my comfort zone and try Beef Shawarma ($24). Jocelyn’s version features thin slices of beef marinated and cooked in a sauce of lemon, tomato, onion, garlic and spices, with tahini on the side. The menu refers to the sauce as piquant, an apt description thanks to the lemon and tomato. The dish was as advertised, but it was a bit more tangy than I would have liked; next time, I’d stick to the chicken.
Mrs. G was happier with her entree, the Mixed Mediterranean Grill ($26). This dish features three meat skewers — beef, chicken and kafta (a seasoned ground beef). She thought all three were perfectly cooked, but she especially enjoyed the chicken, which had a pleasant smoky flavor in addition to the spices.
All entrees come with salads (green or Caesar) and choice of starch. Mrs. G raved about the light but ample dressing on her Caesar salad, and we both enjoyed the light, fluffy rice pilaf.
The main dining room is a long, narrow space that runs along the front of the building with three rows of tables. The peaked ceiling runs the length of the room,decorated with plants hanging from the beams. The plants are the only soft surfaces in the room, so it’s very loud when the room is full, as it was this night.
Because it was so busy, service was a bit on the slow side, but wait staff and bus crew were unfailingly friendly and polite. The value factor is good; our tab for two appetizers, two entrees and one cocktail came to just over $90, but we left fully satisfied and with a large box of leftovers — and happy that we made it back to Jocelyn’s.