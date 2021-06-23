MAYBE IT’S BECAUSE the weather is finally warm, but Mrs. Gourmet and I have been focusing on food with a Spanish accent lately.
Last weekend, we headed to Salem to check out the highly rated Fuego Latin Fusion, a spot that features Mexican, Caribbean and Central American flavors in a wide ranging menu.
Fuego, a family-owned operation, is located in an A-frame style building that looks a lot like an old IHOP. (I didn’t make the connection, but one of Mrs. G’s Salem friends told her, “Fuego? Oh yeah, that’s the place in the old IHOP!”)
Inside, there’s no sign of pancakes or maple syrup. Instead there’s a bar just inside the door, and the dining space to the left is fairly small, with rather tight booths (at least for us) along both walls and a row of tables in the middle.
When we arrived, the hostess told us that the wait time would be at least 35 minutes. Because there was no room at the bar or in the relatively small lobby space, she offered to take our phone number and call us when a table was ready.
So we went back to the car to cool our heels in air conditioned comfort. On the way out, we grabbed a takeout menu to study while we were waiting. By the time we were seated, we were ready to order.
A sign on the front door warned that because of a staffing shortage, stays were limited to 90 minutes. We were afraid that was going to slow down service as well, but aside from a few minutes before our server checked in with us, everything was efficient and friendly.
We started with Street Corn Nachos ($12), which arrived at our table mere seconds after Mrs. Gourmet mentioned that Fuego apparently didn’t offer the typical chips and salsa. Just as well, as it turned out. We got more than enough chips with the nachos, which we quickly devoured.
The corn in the Street Corn Nachos wasn’t grilled, but that was the only departure from what you’d find in the popular Mexican street food snack (which we love). The light, crispy tortilla chips sat on a bed of white cheese sauce, and were liberally topped with crema, queso fresco and corn kernels.
This cheesy dish may have been the best version of nachos we’ve ever had, and was light enough to be a perfect appetizer.
A few weeks ago, we wrote about a Mexican seafood restaurant in Nashua, but clearly, Mrs. G hadn’t gotten her fill of Latin fish dishes. She quickly decided on the Paella Mixta ($25).
Like the nachos, this dish was a variation on the typical paella. There was no paella pan and no bottom crust, but a deep bowl contained plenty of mussels in their shells, shrimp, scallops, chicken and saffron rice in a delicious broth infused with flavor from the seafood, tomatoes and green peppers.
The Fuego Bowls section of the menu got my attention, and I finally decided on the Caribbean Bowl ($15). This featured a small grilled salmon filet, tucked in among nicely seasoned white rice and black beans in a gravy-like sauce, with chunky mango salsa and sliced avocado.
I can take or leave mango, and there was a bit more cilantro than I prefer, but overall the combinations worked very well, even if salmon seemed like an odd choice for a tropical dish. It was a great dish that I kept eating well after I should have said, “I’m full.”
Both of us eventually did admit to being full, and we took home a box full of leftovers — mostly rice, but what wonderful rice it was.
Value factor was good. The $25 price tag for the paella was entirely reasonable, based on the amount of seafood and quality of the preparation. Our total tab came to about $75, including two house margaritas ($5).
We’ve got a few more Latin-flavored restaurants on our must-try list for the weeks ahead, and we can only hope they’re as good as Fuego.