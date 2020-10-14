DOING SOME RUBBERNECKING one afternoon while stuck in traffic near Nashua’s Pheasant Lane Mall, I spied a small sign for a new restaurant in one of the little strip plazas that persist in the shadows of the big-box retail megaplexes that line the Daniel Webster Highway.
When I got home, I looked up the Himalayan Curry House and found out that it’s a small operation that specializes in northern Indian and Nepalese cuisine. We enjoy Indian food, and the Nepalese angle was enough to convince us to check it out.
When Mrs. Gourmet and I arrived on a Saturday evening, there were several people standing outside the door. I was worried that we should have made a reservation, but it turned out they were waiting for takeout orders. We went inside and were seated right away, and were immediately struck by the wonderful aromas of Indian spices.
The restaurant is a single open room, with a bar just inside the door, a handful of booths around the perimeter and a dozen or so tables in the center. It’s a bit loud, thanks to the open space and the tile floor. A TV behind the bar shows high-def scenes of the Himalayas. LED chandeliers light the center of the space, but the red walls keep the atmosphere from being glaring.
We munched on a basket of papadum, a thin, peppery cracker made from lentil flour served with a trio of sauces, while we read through the lengthy menu. Besides curries, there’s a host of familiar Indian dishes including tandoori, tikka masala, vindaloo and more. The selections cover both sides of a ledger-size trifold menu.
One of the six pages features Nepalese specialties, which was the new and different cuisine I was looking forward to trying.
We started with Chicken Momo ($10.99), a traditional steamed dumpling filled with ground chicken and spices. According to the menu, momo is “a popular casual snack served in Nepalese homes and on the streets of Kathmandu.”
We received a platter of eight delicate half-moon dumplings that looked like the kind you’d see in Chinese restaurants, but the flavor was very much Indian.
The dumplings were served with a yellow “momo achar” sauce that really didn’t add much more than moisture to the dish. The three sauces that came with the papadum — particularly the onion chutney and the tamarind chutney sauce — were much tastier accompaniments to the delicate dumplings.
For her entree, Mrs. G chose Lamb Curry ($15.99), which she ordered at medium heat. It turned out to be mild, but it was still an excellent dish, with chunks of lamb in the rich, aromatic sauce that makes curry so universally popular.
I went with a curry as well, but stayed on the Nepalese page to choose Khasi Ko Masu ($16.99), described as “bone-in goat curry with Himalayan spices.”
I ordered it at medium heat, which I got, and it was pleasantly (and sufficiently) spicy for me — hot, but not too hot to take away from the curry itself.
I expected “bone-in goat” to be something like a shank — a good-sized bone with lots of tasty meat attached. In fact, it was chunks of bite-sized meat with chunks of bone still attached.
Based on my forensic examination and my extensive knowledge of goat anatomy, I decided that the bones were probably ribs, perhaps chopped with a cleaver.
The dish was delicious, but I have to say it was hazardous: Even when I thought I was getting a boneless chunk of meat, I would often find a bone fragment, which if I hadn’t been paying attention, could have led to a broken tooth (or worse).
The dishes were served with a shared bowl of wonderful basmati rice, and we also ordered garlic naan bread ($3.49), which was buttery, lightly garlicky and perfect for dipping into the leftover curry sauces.
Himalayan Curry House opened earlier this year, and it appears to still be finding its footing.
The night we were there, they seemed to be short-staffed. A couple of people were handling all the front-of-house duties, and the service was somewhat slow.
By the time we left, they were telling callers that phone orders would take about an hour to be filled. We decided not to order dessert since we weren’t sure how much longer that would take.
They seem to have developed a dedicated following already, so hopefully they will hit their stride soon.
The menu has a unique niche, the food is excellent, and the value factor is high (our tab, with one appetizer and two entrees, was just over $50).
Mrs. G suggested we should add Himalayan Curry House to our list of work-night takeout spots, and that sounded like a great idea to me.