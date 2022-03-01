You can find a lot on Google, including the names of new(ish) Salem restaurants — a search we ran last weekend.
One of the results led us to a striking website for a Mediterranean/Turkish restaurant that we hadn’t heard of before. Being big fans of Mediterranean cuisine, Mrs. Gourmet and I decided to check it out.
We were expecting to find Ayasofia Mediterranean in one of the newer plazas off Route 111 east of Route 28. But we were wrong. East Broadway isn’t exactly a main drag, and Ayasofia is located in a residential neighborhood, occupying a building that looks like it might have been a house of pizza in a previous life.
When we arrived, pop music was blaring from the bar to our right as we waited to be seated. The simple dining room to the left was empty, and after a short wait we were shown to a table. After a while, what we assume was a Turkish soundtrack started playing in the dining room, clashing with the bar music until the mix got ironed out.
The menu is fairly concise, with appetizers, salads, kebabs and pizzas.
We decided to start with the Mezze Platter ($13.95), a three-way combination of cold spreads — Mediterranean salsa (tomatoes, onion, peppers, garlic and herbs), babaganoush and hummus — along with stuffed grape leaves. We also ordered a big piece of lavash bread ($3.95) for dipping.
The babaganoush — a traditional dip made from grilled eggplant and garlic — was the highlight of the platter. While I love babaganoush, Mrs. G is typically less enthusiastic about it. But she loved this rich, smoky version.
The lavash wasn’t served warm, and parts of the dinner-plate sized flat loaf seemed more like a cracker than bread.
Kebabs make up the bulk of the entrees at Ayasofia. There are lamb, chicken and beef shish kebabs, with cubes of marinated meat. There are shrimp kebabs and veggie kebabs. And there are the kebabs we chose: adana lamb and kofte.
Mrs. G chose the Adana Lamb Kebab ($17.95), a long, formed strip of ground lamb with herbs and red pepper. The menu says it’s a very authentic Turkish dish, and the bright seasoning, traditionally including cumin and ground sumac, captures all the flavors we associate with eastern Mediterranean food.
My Kofte kebab ($15.95) plate featured five small grilled patties of ground beef and lamb mixed with onions, parsley and some of the same classic Mediterranean spices. Unfortunately, the patties were a bit overcooked.
All kebab entrees are served on a bed of rice cooked with olive oil and a salad combo of lettuce, sliced onions and pickled red cabbage. We thought the rice and the salad mix both could have used more seasoning.
We also ordered a couple of items to go: We enjoyed a piece of spinach pie ($6.95) and some falafel ($7.95) the next night with some sides from one of our favorite Mediterranean spots. (Mrs. G said Ayasofia’s babaganoush was better.)
Based on one visit, Ayasofia is a bit of an enigma. The website is quite fancy, but the place itself is rather humble. The service the night we visited was a bit spotty, but it seems like a small family operation — we didn’t see more than three people working there.
But the food was good, and the value factor was high.
The dining room filled up as we ate, and it seemed clear that many of the patrons were returnees, which says a lot for a new(ish) restaurant.