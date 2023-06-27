Arancinni

The Arincini appetizer at Pasta Loft Hampstead.
The Pasta Loft in Milford has been on our to-be-reviewed list for a long time, but twice over the years, another Our Gourmet team got there before us. So when a web search turned up another restaurant named Pasta Loft — this one in rural East Hampstead — we were intrigued.

There is nothing on either restaurant’s website that indicates there’s a second location. In fact, the websites don’t look anything alike, and the menus are significantly different. So, we wondered, are they related? If not, how can they get away with using the same name?

Saltimbocca
Chicken Saltimbocca at Pasta Loft Hampstead.
Carbonara

Pasta Loft Hampstead’s Chicken Carbonara.