A sunny day and an errand in Somersworth led to an unexpected dining experience in what was once a Boston & Maine train station and is now home to Anatolia Mediterranean Restaurant.
Stained-glass railroad lamps decorating the entry of the Victorian-style brick building hinted at the Middle Eastern flavors we would find inside. Owner Ali Kalem opened the restaurant last November with his wife, Hatice.
He trained as a chef in Turkey, and in the last decade-plus has cut his teeth at Mediterranean restaurants that are still going concerns in Hillsborough and Salem. At the end of our meal, he was making the rounds and stopped to say hello.
“He could tell we were enjoying our food,” my dining companion said.
Our intention was not to eat dinner when we descended the steps from Main Street to the tucked-away restaurant, which is decorated with railroad signs and other memorabilia. We first gravitated to the bar, thinking we would have a snack and a beer.
But as we studied the menu and started asking questions about appetizers — what’s a Mediterranean quesadilla, why is your falafel a patty instead of a ball (the patty is the Turkish version) — we decided to sample a number of dishes.
Our server seated us in the dining room and soon brought the first app, crispy phyllo cheese rolls ($7.25). The pastry gave the deep-fried snack a lightness and the salt of the cheese paired well with our beer.
Next up was the Mediterranean quesadilla. We chose two versions: seasoned ground beef, and spinach and white cheese ($8.35 each).
The beef version was strongly reminiscent of a hamburg pizza, and also went beautifully with beer. The homemade flatbread proved the perfect container for the meat.
A yogurt dip brightened the earthiness of the spinach in the veggie quesadilla. There was a generous amount of the green, leafy vegetable and I could almost imagine it as a health food, though the menu did mention it was fried.
Anatolia also has a pizza oven, topping its flatbreads with lamb steak, tomato and peppers or Turkish pepperoni and cheese. There are also veggie options.
My tablemate was very happy with the falafel ($6.25), saying its ground chickpea filling compared favorably to the falafel he sampled almost daily while walking the Camino pilgrimage in Spain several summers ago.
I had my eyes on the lamb shish kebab dinner ($21.85).
Roasting meat (kebab) on skewers (shish) is mentioned in the ancient Greek poet Homer’s “Odyssey.” Legend has it that Turkish soldiers used their swords to grill meat over fires in open fields during an invasion of Anatolia in the 11th century.
The restaurant cooks the shish kebabs over a lava rock grill, which imparts a smoky flavor.
“How did they get the lamb so tender?” my dining companion wondered.
“We marinate it!” announced our cheerful server, who happened to be nearby.
The lamb was accompanied by rice pilaf and a refreshing salad of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley in a light dressing. Turmeric and pepper paste were the flavorings of a mound of “Mediterranean mashed potato” also on the plate.
Because we hit the appetizers so hard, we took home half of the dish, and the lamb was just as delicious the next morning. On another visit, we may try some cold appetizers: All the classics are on the menu, including baba ganoush, hummus, tabouli and stuffed grape leaves.
Anatolia also makes soups, salads, wraps, and its own slightly less sweet version of baklava, crafted with a homemade syrup instead of honey.
And before the train leaves the station, we should mention that the restaurant offers a belly dancing show on Thursday nights.