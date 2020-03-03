Aloha from Manchester.
Over the past four decades, many businesses have come and gone at East Side Plaza, the shopping center on Hanover Street anchored by a Hannaford grocery store and the newly arrived Queen City Ace Paint & Hardware.
In recent years, the plaza has struggled, with many empty storefronts. These days, Hannaford shares headlining space on the roadside sign with a DaVita Kidney Care center. It’s the kind of place where Bernie Sanders found a convenient spot to house his headquarters for the New Hampshire primary.
Those young campaign workers didn’t have to go too far to score some Chinese food. Across the parking lot, Aloha Restaurant has been a local fixture since at least the ‘80s, when my parents would take us there for family gatherings.
Back then, my mom commanded the menu, ordering for the table such exotic fare as sweet and sour pork, pork fried rice and chicken chow mein — the old standbys she assumed we all preferred. For New Englanders, Chinese food was tempura-battered chicken fingers and egg rolls. You could go big time and order a Pu Pu Platter, and add boneless spareribs, chicken wings, fried shrimp and teriyaki beef.
We had a strange habit of avoiding most of the vegetables.
Aloha remains an old-school Chinese restaurant, a popular hangout for city locals who like to stop by for a Mai Tai ($6.50) on their way home from work, as one of my old high school buddies was doing the night Our Gourmet and his Lovely Dining Companion dined at Aloha. It was the first time either of us had walked through that strip-mall door in more than a decade.
Aloha looked pretty familiar, even after all that time. We chose a booth in the bar, where the only new touch I could spot was one of those jukeboxes that plays music off the internet.
We started with a couple of Mai Tais, which we ordered after one of the staffers arrived with a couple of complimentary crab wontons. We started with an order of fried chicken wings ($8.50). While we each sampled from the huge basket, we would eat most of them later at home. Portion sizes are considerable at Aloha.
Aloha has an extensive menu featuring many chef’s specialties as well as all the familiar fare, including, of course, that Pu Pu Platter (for two: $21.50). I was happy to see the menu had a “New Recommendations” section. I chose the Hunan Delight of Three ($17.25): a hot and spicy dish consisting of chicken, beef and shrimp, pea pods, broccoli, green pepper, water chestnuts and straw mushrooms sauteed with Hunan special sauce.
Aloha offers three levels of hotness. I chose No. 2 — regular hot and spicy — which was still a bit too hot for my dining companion but perfectly fine for me. I would have preferred cranking up to No. 3. The blend of meat, seafood and veggies was well served by the Hunan sauce. This dish could easily become the standby I might some day order up for the table like my mom used to do because everyone likes it hot, right?
My dining companion, feeling nostalgic, ordered the Chicago Chop Suey, which reminded her of the dish her mom used to make. It reminded me of my mom’s version as well. It’s a rather bland concoction topped with bean sprouts created for the American palate a long time ago when the home-cooked version included canned sprouts (Aloha’s were fresh and crisp.) If that’s your version of Chinese, Aloha has it ready for you. Our dishes were complemented by an order of Subgum Pork Fried Rice ($8.75) that was as tasty as we expected it would be.
The entrees at Aloha are generous and perfect for sharing. We left the restaurant with a large brown paper bag full of food as if we had just ordered some takeout. This O.G. dined off the remains for days — adding some home-cooked stir-fry veggies on the side for good health.
We won’t wait so long for our next trip to Aloha. Like that high school buddy we bumped into after a long stretch of years, this is a place with which we want to renew our friendship.