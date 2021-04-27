ONE CULINARY COUPLE. One big room. Two restaurants.
When the sun comes up, it’s The Sassy Biscuit Company. When the lights go low, Jook — A Chicken Joint rules the roost. That’s how chef Jilan Hall-Johnson describes the transformation on the website for the Dover restaurant she owns with her husband, DeMarco Johnson.
The space is large and full of light, on the ground floor of the former Orpheum Theater on Washington Street. Our Gourmet chose to visit in the evening to try the chicken sandwiches and smoked wings.
The wings ($13.50, served with cornbread and one side) were smoked and then fried, literally falling off the bone.
“Super smoked,” the Primary Dining Companion (PDC) said.
There was no sauce but the wings did not need it. The flavor of smoke permeated the tender meat and packed a powerful punch.
“At first it catches you off guard but then you settle into it,” our Dining Companion (DC) said of the intense flavor.
The cornbread also met with DC’s approval: “It’s sweet and moist. Balances the smoky barbecue.”
Wings can also be had with waffles ($15).
Before we’d gone to the counter to order, we had a conversation over beer (Mast Landing Brewery’s Neon Sails and Loaded Question Brewery’s Orange Peel Incident, $7) about the side dishes. They include deviled eggs, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, potato salad, baked beans and cornbread.
We agreed these were all comfort food basics, and we’d had our share of bland, boring versions of them. Such was not the case at Jook, which offers two sides with its chicken sandwich. There are three versions of the sandwich ($14).
The deviled eggs had a bright, fresh flavor, with a little burn. The beans also had “back heat,” as the Dining Companion called it, adding, “damned good.” The collard greens with bits of bacon were salty and savory. The mac and cheese had at least three cheeses and was super creamy. Even the potato salad was out of the ordinary, with a light dressing and dill undertones.
“Yeah I’ll be coming back here,” DC said.
She picked the “Jook Style” chicken sandwich with slaw, sauce and pickles.
“There’s a solid chicken breast in there. Crispy. I don’t know what sauce is on it but it’s great. That bun is like wow!” DC said of the homemade roll enclosing the filet.
PDC’s Sassy & Sweet chicken sandwich was loaded with onion rings and accented by hot sauce.
“Oh that’s really good,” PDC said. “It’s a shame the onion rings aren’t on the menu as a side.”
The slaw on the Jook Style sandwich was also excellent, and when our friendly server came to take away our empty beer glasses and bring us water we asked about the onion rings and slaw being added to the menu.
“I’ll suggest it,” she said.
Our Gourmet rounded out the chicken trifecta with the R&P’s Way, decked out with bacon, tomato and mayo.
The bacon was better than your average bacon and the tomato slice was tasty and fresh. Another winner!
According to the restaurant website, the R&P sandwich is named for Roni Pekins, co-owner of the Dover location.
Vegetarians can substitute cauliflower in any sandwich.
Jilan Hall-Johnson and DeMarco Johnson, who met in culinary arts school, also own a restaurant in Billings, Montana, where the couple settled after DeMarco served in the military.
The story is that a Granite Stater visited the restaurant and declared she’d just eaten “the world’s best biscuit.” She encouraged the couple to scout out the Seacoast in New Hampshire for a location. They did so, opening in Dover last August.
This can mean only one thing — Our Gourmet will be returning one sunny morning soon to check out The Sassy Biscuit Company’s offerings and enjoy the outside seating.