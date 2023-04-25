Mrs. Gourmet and I were in California a few weeks ago, and one of the fondest memories we brought home was of a wonderful Mexican dinner at a little cafe in San Diego. We’re hoping that dinner 15 miles from the border hasn’t set us up for disappointment at Mexican restaurants back here, 3,000 miles away.
We’ve encountered several great Mexican spots here in New Hampshire, and we decided to head out for the first time since our trip to see if we could find another one, trying not to compare it too closely to that little spot in San Diego.
We ran across Monarquia in Amherst during a web search. We hadn’t heard of it before, but its website tells the story of an operation in business since 2018 that prides itself on authentic recipes and family traditions.
Located in the Salzburg Square complex on Route 101, Monarquia (the space was formerly called El Arroyo) is a compact restaurant with a small dining room to the left of the entrance and a bar with a half-dozen high-top tables to the right. It was hopping when we arrived around 7 on a Saturday night, and we had to wait for 15 minutes or so for our table — one of the high-tops — to open up.
As we waited at the bar, we received a basket of warm tortilla chips and a cruet of salsa, which for the most part tided us over through the wait and while we pondered the menu. We could have used a second round before our food arrived, but probably just as well that we didn’t ask for it — we have a habit of getting carried away with the preliminaries and wishing we hadn’t when the main courses arrive.
We started by sharing a bowl of Sopa de Tortilla ($7.75). Tomato and chili powder — and a slight hint of cabbage — seemed to be the dominant elements in this slightly spicy broth, which was richly laden with tortilla strips, avocado chunks and, lurking at the bottom, mozzarella-like Oaxacan cheese. We kept the bowl handy and returned to it often during the rest of our meal.
Mrs. G chose Camarones Al Ajil ($19.50) for her entree. Gently spiced shrimp, sauteed in butter, was served on a bed of chopped garlic that was so mild that we at first mistook it for the chopped cabbage that you’d find in cole slaw. Served with white rice, lettuce, tomato and avocado, this was maybe the mildest (and least colorful) dish we’ve ever encountered at a Mexican restaurant.
I’ve been a big fan of salsa verde and chile verde for years, so when I saw Carnitas en Salsa Verde ($15.75) on the menu, I had to order it. Bite-size chunks of deep-fried pork were smothered in the tangy green tomatillo sauce. It was very tasty, but this was one instance when I found myself flashing back to San Diego.
On our California sojourn, the dish was Pork Chile Verde — similar, but different in that chile verde, slightly milder and sweeter, is prepared as a stew, so the slow-cooked pork is braised and fall-apart tender. So good.
Value factor at Monarquia was good, with two entrees, an appetizer and two margaritas coming in at just under $80.
Everyone who served us (there were several people) was unfailingly polite, even though they were straight out the whole time we were there.
California comparisons aside, we enjoyed the food and the service, and while we can think of a couple of other Mexican spots in the area we’d rank higher, we wouldn’t hesitate to come back to Monarquia.
Monarquia Mexican Restaurant 292 Route 101, Amherst; 603-554-8393; monarquiarestaurant.com Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Cuisine: Mexican. Pricing: Appetizers, $7.50-$17.50; Entrees, $14.99-$21.99; Autentica Tradicion, including tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and more, $3.99-$17.99.
Scores for Monarquia Atmosphere: 15/20 Menu: 16/20 Food: 17/20 Service: 16/20 Value: 17/20 TOTAL: 81/100