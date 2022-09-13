A friend who dropped off a bag of “everything” bagels and a tub of veggie cream cheese spread from Best Bagel in Seabrook challenged us to find a better example of this chewy treat in New Hampshire.
First, we did our homework. In “The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread,” Maria Balinska writes that bagels appear in written records in Krakow, Poland, as early as 1610.
The yeasted wheat dough is traditionally shaped by hand, boiled in water a short time, then baked.
Amanda Fiegl wrote in a 2008 Smithsonian magazine article that bagels “didn’t emerge from their mostly Jewish niche markets into the mainstream until the 1970s.”
“That was the era when ‘ethnic food’ became trendy, and it was also when an enterprising family named the Lenders began marketing their brand of frozen bagels — “the Jewish English muffin,” they called it — to the masses through witty television ads.”
Next, we decided to compare and contrast some local bagel shops.
Robert Weygant opened Rolleyholers in Exeter last year. He moved from New Jersey to New Hampshire in 2006 and says on his website he missed bagels so much he began baking them at home in 2016.
His shop is on Portsmouth Avenue, across the street from Margaritas, and was doing a steady business on the Saturday morning we stopped in.
A patron perched in the back of the shop talked us into ordering a fresh-squeezed lemonade ($4.25), aptly described on the menu as the right balance of tart and sweet.
Remembering the bagel sandwiches we enjoyed while visiting our kids in New York, I decided on sausage, egg and cheese on a jalapeno cheddar bagel ($7.25).
It was the appropriate level of chewy and crisp — a good bagel is supposed to give the jaw a bit of a workout. The salt and savor of the tender filling went well with the tang of the pickled jalapeno in the bagel.
My dining companion was less happy with his bacon, lettuce and tomato ($6.75) on an everything bagel. The lettuce was so wilted he removed it, and the tomato wasn’t memorable.
The bacon? Well, you can’t go wrong with bacon. And he liked the bagel.
We asked about the cream cheese spread choices; they include veggie, olive, jalapeno cheddar and maple-cinnamon.
The youngsters behind the counter were friendly and helpful, and kept up a good banter with the line of customers that kept forming.
Rolleyhollers also has crumb cake, cookies, pretzels, pies and pastries as well as bread.
The following weekend we traveled to Brown’s Bagel Shop in Newmarket, which bills itself as having “real water-boiled bagels.”
Newmarket’s Main Street has a fun collection of restaurants and shops, and tends to be packed with University of New Hampshire students.
The big wooden bagel sign hanging over Brown’s caught our eye as we parked in front of the post office. My dining companion grabbed a sidewalk table as I went inside the shop to eye its many baskets of bagels.
Yet again I chose a sausage, egg and cheese on a jalapeno bagel ($5.94) and was not disappointed. The bagel was slightly less chewy than Rolleyholers, but the filling was just as good.
My partner stuck with his everything bagel, this time with sausage, egg and cheese ($5.94).
“Pretty darned good,” he said, while making short work of it.
The cream cheese choices include garlic and herb, chive, veggie, apple-cinnamon, green olive and jalapeno.
Brown’s also offers lunch sandwiches and salads, and makes muffins, scones and gingersnaps.
A week later it was time to try Best Bagel on Route 1 in Seabrook, the source of the bagels that started us on this eating adventure.
This time my dining companion was busy, so a friend (who happens to be the son of a rabbi) agreed to accompany me.
I stuck with the sausage, egg and cheese sandwich, this time on an Asiago bagel ($4.99).
This was one BIG sandwich, but since my friend and I had plenty of catching up to do, there was time to eat it all, except for one polite bite.
It was the best of the bagels we sampled, with the Asiago cheese adding an extra layer of texture.
My companion chose a wild smoked salmon from the “gourmet specials” list ($9.49).
He described it as “crusty and chewy without feeling like a chore.”
“Its tangy, homemade lemon-dill cream cheese is paired with a generous serving of insanely fresh, briny nova lox that wouldn’t feel out of place at your bubbe’s favorite Brooklyn deli,” he wrote in an email after the lunch date.
The sandwich (on a plain bagel) was rounded out with red onions, capers, lettuce and cherry tomatoes.
So we’re going with Best Bagel for our favorite, but plan to keep exploring the many bagel shops that are bringing Brooklyn to the Granite State.