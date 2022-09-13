Best Bagel of Seabrook

The wild smoked salmon lunch bagel ($9.49) from Best Bagel of Seabrook is a savory combination of fresh salmon, lemon-dill cream cheese, red onions, capers, lettuce and cherry tomatoes on your choice of bagel.

A friend who dropped off a bag of “everything” bagels and a tub of veggie cream cheese spread from Best Bagel in Seabrook challenged us to find a better example of this chewy treat in New Hampshire.

First, we did our homework. In “The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread,” Maria Balinska writes that bagels appear in written records in Krakow, Poland, as early as 1610.