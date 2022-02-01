After a few hours of skiing in the White Mountains, grabbing a burger and a beer before the long ride home is a fine way to celebrate a great day on the slopes.
Despite its fancy French moniker, “apres ski” means finding a place that welcomes you while you’re still dressed in a yellow parka and black ski pants. You’re not seeking a cloth napkin experience, just somewhere that serves great food and has a fun vibe.
The first time I visited Black Mtn. Burger Co. in Lincoln, I was joining my son-in-law and his snowboarding buddies after a trip to Loon Mountain Resort. They were a pretty big group so we arrived to find them huddled in a room reserved for large parties near the entrance.
That day, my usual dining companion was home cooking Sunday dinner so I tamped down my appetite while the millennials around me chowed down on big plates of half-pound Angus beef burgers and fries.
To tide me over, I ordered a cup of Angus Beef Chili ($4.50). It was advertised as being on the mild side, but it still had a nice little bite to it. It was enough to tide me over and not spoil my dinner a couple of hours later.
My Lovely Dining Companion and I recently visited Black Mountain Burger during a two-day skiing trip. While the restaurant does not take reservations, you can get on the restaurant’s “call ahead” list, and Black Mountain will text you when your table is ready. That worked out well for us on a busy Thursday night.
The hostess found a table for us, but we opted to sit at the bar instead, where our bartender, Moriah, was also our server. My companion ordered a Black Mtn. Cosmo martini ($10), and I chose a pint of local craft beer, Tuckerman Pale Ale ($7).
My LDC was curious about the Bacon Corn Chowder ($3.50) so we ordered a cup of that to share. The creamy chowder was topped with crumbled bacon bits and proved to be a great starter.
While we looked at the menu and watched Moriah mix cocktails, we scoped out the plate of the guy sitting at the bar with us. He was having the Brie & Bacon Burger ($14.75): brie, hickory smoked bacon, arugula and a side of our house-made maple mayonnaise. He paired it with a pile of waffle-cut sweet potato fries (for an extra $1.25).
Black Mountain has a great mix of burgers to satisfy big beef eaters as well as the more health conscious among us. At the indulgent end, you can grab a Smitty Burger ($16.75), a half-pounder layered between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Or you could send your heart barreling down a double diamond with the Pounder Cheeseburger ($18.75). “Perfect after hiking!” — if you’ve just climbed Mount Washington, perhaps, and have the metabolism of an 18-year-old.
Being of a certain age where we need to be more careful about our choices, both of us tend to shy away from ordering giant burgers unless we plan to share them. My days of destroying a half-pound of beef piled with toppings are as long gone as my teenage 32-inch waist.
While Black Mountain offers both turkey burgers and veggie burgers ($12.75 each), we did actually visit with a burger in mind so we hit the middle ground. The Bison Burger ($13.75) features one-third of a pound of lean meat. My dining companion orders hers cooked medium and topped it with cheddar cheese (75 cents).
I chose the Crabby Sammie ($12.50), a grilled crab cake with arugula served on a kaiser roll and served with a side of lemon Cajun mayonnaise. Instead of fries, I opted for a small garden salad for the extra $2. It was a hearty portion of romaine, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and croutons.
Between the two of us, we had plenty of great food to share as we straddled the line between eating healthy and surrendering to vacation mode. While I lost a few bites of the crab cake sandwich to my dining companion, she left me a decent chunk of that tasty burger.
I’ll probably switch into full vacation mode next time and order one for myself. But I’ll never hike long enough or hard enough to justify polishing off a one pound cheeseburger. We’ll save those for the double-diamond diners.