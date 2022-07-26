Steak Frites

Steak Frites — with plenty of steak — at Black Water Grill in Salem.

Black Water Grill is a popular spot for the folks who work with Mrs. Gourmet in Salem. They go there or get takeout, mainly for lunches on special occasions, but they rarely get there for dinner. So I, ever the thoughtful husband, offered to take Mrs. G to Black Water for dinner on a recent Saturday night.

Crab cakes

Black Water Grill’s Homemade Crab Cakes.
Chicken Sautee

Black Water Grill's "signature" Chicken Sautee.