Black Water Grill is a popular spot for the folks who work with Mrs. Gourmet in Salem. They go there or get takeout, mainly for lunches on special occasions, but they rarely get there for dinner. So I, ever the thoughtful husband, offered to take Mrs. G to Black Water for dinner on a recent Saturday night.
I’ve only been to Black Water once before, and that was about a dozen years ago. The quaint old house that houses the restaurant was very familiar. Diners are seated in several rooms near the front of the house, while the bar and kitchen areas are toward the back, in a newer addition. The decor features some contemporary touches in an old farmhouse setting.
Black Water’s dinner menu isn’t long, but it covers all the bases: Some poultry, some beef, a little seafood, and a few twists to make things interesting. I was happy to see they still had Chicken Crunch Tenders ($11), with their Cap’n Crunch cereal coating, on the appetizer menu. Also among the apps is Fig and Boursin Flatbread Pizza ($14). Among the entrees, how about Pistachio Alfredo ($16), which combines a traditional Alfredo pasta sauce with pistachio basil pesto.
We didn’t get particularly adventurous with our selections, but there’s something to be said for making conservative choices — especially when one of those choices is the Homemade Crab Cakes ($15) from the appetizer menu.
The description for these cakes has a lengthy ingredient list, but the only obvious ingredient is crab — mostly flaked, not lump, but plenty of it with no filler to speak of. Flavoring is kicked up with what must be a very fine mince of those other ingredients, including sun-dried tomatoes, capers, mustard, lemon zest and garlic. Their flavors are terrific, including a surprising kick, but their presence is invisible. Served with house tartar sauce, this was an excellent appetizer.
Mrs. Gourmet went beefy with her entree choice, Steak Frites ($23). Our jaws dropped when this dish arrived at the table: A generous pile of Parmesan truffle fries was topped with four big hunks of steak — clearly enough for two people —not the “thinly sliced skirt steak” described in the menu. Mrs. G knew immediately she’d be taking at least half home. The meat was tender and perfectly cooked, and the fries were lightly coated and gently fried, possibly after being roasted for a while. Mrs. G was particularly taken with the Sriracha aioli that gave the beef a welcome kick.
I decided to try the Chicken Sauté ($24), billed as Black Water’s “signature dish.” It was as advertised: chicken (chunks of white meat) and penne pasta in a tomato Parmesan cream sauce with baby spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. The sauce was very mild, and with white meat at the heart of the dish, I thought the whole thing was a bit bland.
Our server, Michelle, was friendly and helpful, and service was speedy and efficient but not rushed. A mix-up at the bar (gin and soda rather than tonic) was quickly resolved. Value factor is good for the quality and amount of food.
And the lunchtime reviews from Mrs. G’s work crew are consistently good: Particular favorites include the lobster roll ($32) and the pastrami sandwich ($13). I haven’t had a chance to try either, but I’m hoping that if I don’t annoy her too badly in the meantime, Mrs. G might bring one home next time the team goes out to lunch.