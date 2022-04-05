It’s been nearly 15 years since Bonsai’s Restaurant took over the former home of Spatt’s at the Massabesic Traffic Circle, but the ghosts of comfort food linger at this neighborhood meeting spot.
When Bonsai’s opened in 2008, it continued serving the American fare of its longtime predecessor along with Chinese specialties, so you can order your beef in a brown sauce with broccoli or as a filet mignon with a baked potato and a vegetable.
Over the years I’ve sampled from the American side, including a lobster-roll lunch special, but when my Lovely Dining Companion and I visit Bonsai’s I usually pick one of the dozen combination specials because it’s a ridiculous amount of food for a reasonable price — plenty to take home for another meal if you exercise some self-discipline.
I went with my go-to on a recent weekend night, ordering the Kung Po Chicken combo ($14.49), which comes with pork fried rice or steamed white rice (always the fried for me; I don’t have that much self-discipline) and a choice of two appetizers.
Here, too, I always go for the maximum value. Choose chicken wings, and you get two full-size wings, the equivalent of four wings from a sports bar. And the spring rolls come as a pair.
Add the mountain of pork fried rice and the generous portion of Kung Po Chicken, and you’ve got a calorie-buster you’d best not eat by yourself or all in one sitting. But, oh my, it’s delicious, with a fair amount of spice kick mixed in with meat, vegetables and peanuts.
My dining companion, who likes to share some of that forbidden fried stuff, on this occasion persuaded me to choose the Crab Rangoon as one of my two apps. Why not? It comes with four of them. I can share.
She chose to start with the Wonton Soup ($5.49), which was served in a bowl that was suspended over some tea light candles to keep the soup warm. The flame shining through the small round holes below the bowl made for an artful presentation.
The soup had some sliced mushrooms floating in the broth, which I picked out and enjoyed since my dining companion can’t stand them.
For an entree, she chose the Chicken with Mixed Vegetables ($11.99), served in a garlic brown sauce with snow peas, mini corn cobs, slices of carrots, red bell pepper and mushrooms. The chicken was tender and the sauce not overly salty. It was served on a white rectangular plate, with just enough room for a cup of (healthy) white rice.
The atmosphere at Bonsai’s is more like a neighborhood tavern than an Asian bistro and primarily attracts locals from Manchester and Auburn. Visit a few times and you start seeing familiar faces at the bar, where most of the diners tend to congregate. It’s a popular spot for couples sharing scorpion bowls.
The dining room has capacity for larger groups, and is a better fit for families. On New Year’s Eve, that room is HQ for the restaurant’s takeout business. Stuffed brown bags, with receipts stapled to the tops, sit on tables as customers flow in from the line snaking outside to claim them.
The restaurant recently added four new Chinese menu items that feature bok choy. That might be on our list for next time.
Unless we go for the prime rib.