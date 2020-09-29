Julia Child would approve.
The French trinity of butter, garlic and wine grace many of the dishes served by Christine and Stephan Mayeux at their Bridge Street Bistrot & Wine Bar.
Our Gourmet and Birthday Dining Companion (BDC) had ample chance to discover this during a foray through the menu at this Portsmouth eatery, which has been drawing diners to its tables for nearly 30 years.
The bistrot (described as “a small, chef-owned corner cafe serving modest, down-to-earth food and wine”) is indeed on a corner, and its patio heaters made for a cozy outdoor dining experience. We had the added bonus of being across the street from the Pop-Up Portsmouth site at the Bridge Street parking lot, which features live music Thursdays through Sundays.
Dinner and a show.
We decided on Bourbon Manhattans ($11) and gave a nod of appreciation to the bistrot’s informed and lively wine list.
BDC got to order, because, well, it was her birthday. She proposed we work our way through the appetizer list and then split an entree. Our server agreed to bring the dishes sequentially, so as we finished one, another would arrive at the table, piping hot.
First up was Baked Brie ($11), with the melted cheese wrapped in puff pastry with fresh herbs and walnuts. It was served with a swirl of balsamic vinegar melded with honey.
“It’s a perfect counter to the creaminess of the brie,” BDC said of the vinegar-honey medley.
The walnuts gave the dish crunch and paired well with the cheese.
Next up was the Mushroom Crepe ($12). The filling was a delicate blend of wild mushrooms, garlic and white wine dressed in veal stock and cream. The crepe was thin and delicate, the mushrooms al dente and not mushy.
“Umame,” BDC said around a mouthful, invoking the Japanese word for savory richness.
We made short work of the crepe, and turned next to the Escargot St. Pierre ($12). This version of the classic French snail dish featured the little gastropods sauteed alongside sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus and drenched in garlic herb cream. St. Pierre would give it his blessing.
“These are perfect,” BDC proclaimed, adding: “The mistake many make is to overcook the snails and make them rubbery.”
Just as the last snail was dispatched, our friendly server arrived with the Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon ($14).
The six Gulf shrimp were sauteed in an egg, garlic and olive oil marinade and surrounded an orb of roasted red pepper coulis like the planets in a delicious solar system. Yes reader, they were out of this world.
BDC and I concurred that if we could make this dish at home, we would make it every day. The shrimp were not overcooked, which is a pet peeve of BDC.
This is the point where the two of us should have ordered an entree to split. We had our eye on the Filet Au Poivre ($28), a beef tenderloin pressed in peppercorns and roasted medium-rare, with a cognac flambe veal stock cream reduction.
But we were still on the appetizer path, and next came the Coquille St. Jacques ($14). The sea scallops and Gulf shrimp were baked in a champagne shallot cream sauce and topped with herbed bread crumbs.
The scallops were exceptional, though BDC thought the shrimp were a bit overcooked.
Our final starter (though it pretty much finished us off) was the Baked Portobello Mushroom with a Lobster Crabmeat Stuffing ($14).
Served with a saffron beurre blanc, it reminded OG of Thanksgiving — with the mushroom standing in for the turkey, the lobster and crabmeat doing double duty as stuffing and mashed potatoes, and the beurre blanc being gravy with a French twist.
We truly could not eat another bite. Until we looked at the dessert list.
“Let’s order a Profiterole to go ($8),” the birthday girl said. So we did.
The Choux pastry with a giant ball of vanilla ice cream and Grand Marnier Chocolate Sauce came with individually wrapped components and serving instructions, a reflection of Bridge Street Bistrot’s take-out trade. In fact, diners popped by all evening for curbside service, carting off paper bags of food.
Vive Le Bridge Street Bistrot!