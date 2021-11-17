There are plenty of restaurants along busy Amherst Street in Nashua, but very few of them are breakfast places (if you don’t count the ubiquitous Dunkin’).
That short list recently grew by one when Simit Cafe opened in the Aldi’s plaza just off Exit 7 of the Everett Turnpike. (And what do you know, there’s a Dunkin’ just next door.)
When we saw the signs with Simit’s squirrel logo going up, we got curious. The location and the signage make it seem like a highly commercial operation, maybe a franchise. But the website only lists this one location, and a Google search only turned up similarly named places in Germany and Turkey. So we really wanted to check the place out.
Only after our visit did we learn that “simit” is the word for a Turkish bagel. And Simit Cafe specializes in bagel sandwiches. The puzzle pieces started to fit together.
The cafe is in the smaller of the two buildings in the plaza, in a space that was originally occupied by Qdoba Mexican Grill. Inside, it’s big and open with a spare, industrial feel. There are a few cozy touches — some padded chairs and coffee tables near the front windows, and a long padded bench along one wall. Elsewhere, it’s wood-topped tables, metal chairs, concrete floors and walls that tend to reflect sound, making it a little hard to hear the counter folks calling your name when your order’s ready.
Bagel sandwiches and coffees are essentially the entire menu at Simit, covering both breakfast and lunch. It was around lunchtime on a recent Sunday when Mrs. Gourmet and I visited with our son, the former Bottomless Pit, and The Girlfriend.
The kids are much more frequent denizens of bagel and coffee shops than Mrs. G and I. I was reminded of this when we went to the counter to order coffees to sip while we thought about our meals. I ordered an iced coffee with milk and Splenda. The boy ordered an iced coffee with about nine different additions, from almond milk to an espresso shot. Much too complicated for me.
We split our food orders between the breakfast and lunch offerings.
Mrs. G and I ordered lunch sandwiches. She picked the Chipotle Chicken ($8.50), which featured chicken topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, onion and spicy chipotle mayonnaise. In case the mayo wasn’t spicy enough, she ordered it on a jalapeno cheddar bagel. She loved the combination, though she had a hard time handling the sandwich because of all the slippery avocado.
I picked the Grilled Pastrami sandwich ($8) on an onion bagel, with a little extra onion added. The sandwich itself was very simple, with pastrami, cheddar and spicy mustard. The bagel was warmed, not toasted, so it was soft rather than crunchy. The pastrami was the star of this sandwich — lean, wide slices, tender and warm from the grill.
The boy picked a breakfast sandwich — Pastrami Egg & Cheese ($8). Like his mom, he opted for the jalapeno cheddar bagel. Like me, he gave the grilled pastrami high marks, but he thought the rest of the sandwich was fairly bland. Some cream cheese might have helped, he said.
The Girlfriend, being an avowed vegetarian, picked the Vegetable Sandwich ($8), also on jalapeno cheddar. She said the veggies — lettuce, tomato, pickles, cherry peppers, onions and cucumber with Italian dressing — were fresh and crisp, and the pickles added a nice bite.
Mrs. G and I were pretty happy with our sandwiches, but our two aficionados thought Simit’s bagels weren’t up to what they’d find at their usual hangouts. Still, the sandwiches were head and shoulders better than what you’d get at the orange-and-pink drive-thru next door.
Now that we’ve done more research, it would have been nice to see some actual simit bagels (you know, the Turkish ones we mentioned before) among the choices.
The coffees (Simit serves Peet’s) were good all around, even though some of us kept our orders embarrassingly simple. We all got iced ($3.25 large, $2.75 small), and unlike the orange and pink competition, Simit’s crew didn’t overload the cups with ice, so the coffee still had a chance to shine.
Service is strictly at the counter, but the folks behind the counter were pleasant and friendly.
How successful Simit will be in what has to be a fairly high-rent location remains to be seen. A return visit on a weekday mid-morning found only one other customer in the place. Mrs. G and I will be back, but I’m not so sure that our bagel-shop experts will be — unless Dad is paying.