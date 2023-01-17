Growing up, grilled cheese was one of my favorite dinner choices, so perhaps it’s no surprise this Our Gourmet team member headed to Cheese Louise just days after it opened in downtown Portsmouth.
The restaurant was started by three high school best friends — Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin. They were sophomores in college in 2018 when they bought a food truck and started slinging gourmet grilled cheese that summer in their hometown of North Conway.
By the summer of 2019, they had a second food truck, and were finding fans at fairs and festivals all over New England. The pandemic hit in 2020, and the trio decided to convert their prep kitchen on the Kancamagus Highway into an outdoor restaurant. Business boomed, a second location was opened at Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway, and the food trucks were back on the road by summer’s end.
The cheese-some threesome finished college and, in 2021, opened a location in Portland, Maine. By this past New Year’s Eve, they were offering free grilled cheese to the first 100 people who showed up at their new spot at 76 Congress St. in Portsmouth. There was a line down the block.
We missed the free cheese, but were pleased a few days later to find an empty table for four in the airy room highlighted by knotty pine walls and hardwood floors, a legacy of Fresh House Cafe, which previously occupied the space.
A snazzy neon sign and bar area highlight the open kitchen. Diners head to the counter to order and have a choice of six sandwiches, homemade soups, mac and cheese and salad. Gluten-free bread and vegan cheese are available (no upcharge).
I had my heart set on The Spicy Nashville ($14, plus $4 for a side of mac and cheese). The shredded chicken was fresh and moist (not too hot — though you can ask for extra spicy) and was partnered with superb homemade pickles, creamy cole slaw, Muenster and pepper jack cheese on sourdough.
I shared the mac and cheese (a hearty, house-made version with shells) with the table.
My female partner in culinary crime had chosen The Godmother ($12), which was served with potato chips, which she used to scoop up some of the shared mac and cheese. She praised the pesto, balsamic glaze and flavorful tomatoes topping mozzarella on Tuscan bread.
“The bread holds up, but it’s not too heavy,” she said. “And the special sauce with the chips was mild and slightly nutty. I dipped my sandwich in it, too.”
A less adventurous member of the party went with The Classic Combo ($12). That’s The Vermonter (Cabot cheese and Muenster blend on Tuscan bread) and homemade tomato soup.
He pronounced the soup “very good” (real texture and depth of flavor) and the sandwich “good.”
“If I’d had some grape jelly to spread on the sandwich, it would have been VERY good,” he said, noting he would have preferred a glass of cold milk to accompany it, instead of flavored seltzer.
My regular dining companion went straight for The Baconator ($12) and tomato soup ($4 with sandwich).
“The bacon was crunchy and had a great smoked flavor, almost like ham, and the cheese was ooey-gooey,” he said of the Cabot Cheddar and Muenster mix. “The soup was great.”
Cheese Louise is now offering cocktails, beer and wine. Aside from Gilley’s Diner, it will be one of the few late-night eating options in the city, staying open until 1 a.m. on weekends.
We felt the lack of a dessert choice, and would encourage the Portsmouth location to take a page from Cheese Louise’s Kancamagus commissary and offer ice cream — or Freeze Louise, as it is dubbed.