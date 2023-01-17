fullsizeoutput_61fd.jpeg

Growing up, grilled cheese was one of my favorite dinner choices, so perhaps it’s no surprise this Our Gourmet team member headed to Cheese Louise just days after it opened in downtown Portsmouth.

The restaurant was started by three high school best friends — Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin. They were sophomores in college in 2018 when they bought a food truck and started slinging gourmet grilled cheese that summer in their hometown of North Conway.