The idea for Cinco de Mayo to go came just as I bit into the Burrito Deluxe at Jonny Boston’s International in Newmarket one spring afternoon.
The Main Street restaurant is on the petite side, and was pretty full during a recent weekday happy hour featuring $5 margaritas and $1 Pabst Blue Ribbons.
The burrito was perfectly wrapped, which made it super portable. But I couldn’t walk out with a margarita in hand, so my dining partner and I happily sat and soaked up the offbeat ambience of the restaurant owned by John Kiper.
His time abroad, including a stint in Australia where he earned the nickname “Jonny Boston,” inspired the restaurateur to create a menu that ranges from burgers to Asian and Mexican fusion.
Interviewed by “Phantom Gourmet” not long after opening in 2019, Kiper told the Boston CBS station that he always felt frustrated when he walked into a burrito place with a wall of ingredients.
“I said, ‘Let’s just make a great burrito,’ Kiper said. “So we automatically put guac, we automatically put pico (de gallo), and corn salsa and sour cream, you know, whatever meat you want, some really crunchy lettuce, along with cheese, beans and rice.”
I chose the steak filling. My partner ordered three crunchy corn tacos — two steak and one pork belly.
It was all good, though a nibble of the pork belly taco almost made me wish I’d ordered that filling for my burrito.
Jonny Boston’s RangoRitto comes with pork and pork belly, along with chipotle ranch, jalapenos, hot sauce, smoked gouda, lettuce, beans, rice and guacamole. Maybe I’ll get that one to go next time.
.
A few days later, my dining companion and I were heading to check out what’s new at Hampton Beach when we made a pitstop at Burrito Loco Mexican Grill on Route 1 in Hampton.
A lot of locals consider this place a “best-kept secret,” and that’s especially the case if you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo to go. It has a small indoor eating space as well as outside tables, and it’s also perfect for picking up the ingredients for a beach picnic.
The Jaime family opened Burrito Loco as a to-go business at the height of the pandemic in 2020. The mother-daughter team of Emily (manager) and Erindira (owner) is definitely a dynamic duo. Emily was on site the Saturday we dropped in to pick up tacos and guacamole and chips.
The Jaimes’ food reflects their Guadalajaran roots — the chorizo is handmade based on Emily’s grandmother’s recipe. So are the seasonings, cheese sauces, meat marinades and pico de gallo.
We’ve been fans for years of the guacamole (aka Food of the Gods) as a takeout item, along with the Queso Fundido dip, which features chorizo.
It is possible to chip and dip in a parked vehicle, which is usually how our beach picnics turn out.
The fish tacos are a perfect to-go item.
The fish was still crisp and tender when we arrived at Hampton Beach. Dressed with cilantro-lime cabbage and chipotle mayo, these tacos made for some bewitching bites — and napkins are required.
My dining partner chose the carne asada street tacos. There’s a choice of flour or corn tortillas. He chose the crunchy corn, which he refers to as the “gringo taco shell.”
“It’s an unexpectedly generous portion of meat,” he said of the three tacos, which he requested be topped with sauteed onions, lettuce, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. They are served with pinto beans and yellow rice.
There’s also a long list of taco and burrito dressings available — everything from guacamole to sour cream to cheese dip to salsa to veggies.
Burrito Loco also serves margaritas and beer, though these must be consumed on site.