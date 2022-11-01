Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwich with a side of cucumber salad at City Hall Pub in Manchester.

Keeping things simple can be a good recipe for success, especially for a restaurant during the pandemic era, when supply chain issues, the rising cost of food and a tight labor market can make an extensive menu a risky proposition.

That seems to be the thinking for the Southern New Hampshire Hospitality Group, which reopened the former Cheddar & Rye space at 8 Hanover St. in June as City Hall Pub.