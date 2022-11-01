Keeping things simple can be a good recipe for success, especially for a restaurant during the pandemic era, when supply chain issues, the rising cost of food and a tight labor market can make an extensive menu a risky proposition.
That seems to be the thinking for the Southern New Hampshire Hospitality Group, which reopened the former Cheddar & Rye space at 8 Hanover St. in June as City Hall Pub.
The partnership, owned by Tim Baines and Bob Scribner, operates the Wild Rover, Elm House of Pizza and McGarveys. They also ran Mint Bistro, a brand they are planning to revive at a different location after a fire in April at that Elm Street restaurant.
City Hall Pub offers appetizers, soups, salads, burgers and sandwiches. You won’t see any entree selections or fried foods on the menu. So a City Hall Burger ($14) comes with a choice of pasta salad, cucumber salad, coleslaw or chips. Or you can pay an extra $2 for a premium side of soup or salad. Sorry, no french fries.
We visited on a recent Friday in the early evening, when downtown workers were just starting to come by for end-of-the week celebrations. As Cheddar & Rye, the downtown spot was known for having the largest whiskey selection in New Hampshire, featuring over 300 different offerings — something still touted on the City Hall Pub website.
My Lovely Dining Companion ordered her usual Cosmo (always light on the cranberry juice, please). I chose to sample something more creative from the pub’s cocktail menu. The Queen City Cooler ($12) featured Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Aperol, grapefruit juice and fresh cucumber, and was served on the rocks.
While I tend to order a gin and tonic or a beer when I go out, I find I enjoy imaginative cocktails, and spend more time sipping them, relishing the mix of flavors. I lingered a while with the Queen City Cooler.
We paired our cocktails with an order of Spinach Queso Dip ($10), which was served with pita chips. The dip had a little bite to it, which we both enjoyed. I think we left one pita chip on that plate.
We guessed correctly that a pub specializing in sandwiches would be serving generous portions. Since we wanted to sample the menu a bit, we chose not to share but selected menu options we figured would travel well for leftovers.
While I considered staying with the Manchester theme and ordering a burger (served on a pretzel bun), I went with the Cuban ($14): ham, Swiss cheese, pork, pickles and mustard served on ciabatta bread.
The sandwich was piled with thick, carved ham, and the pork turned out to be pulled pork with barbecue sauce so I have a pretty good idea what the Pulled Pork sandwich ($13) and the Pulled Pork Burger ($15) might taste like.
For a side, I considered adding a garden salad for an extra $2, but I’m glad I chose the cucumber salad from the basic sides list. It was just the right size and had a great mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and red onions and was slightly pickled. Who needs fries?
My dining companion ordered the Ham & Swiss Panini ($13), a sandwich that included most of the same ingredients as the Cuban, adding tomato and subtracting the pork. She chose the cole slaw as her side, and it more than made the grade.
The pub also offers a Build Your Own Deli Sandwich option ($13), with a selection of several breads, meats, toppings, cheese and spreads. We can vouch for the quality of the ham; the other choices are turkey and roast beef.
The City Hall Pub has a great urban vibe, a place where we expect the city’s younger residents (well, younger than us), might like to gather. And while the menu may be limited, the food has the same kind of upscale quality as Elm House of Pizza and is modestly priced for a downtown restaurant.
An upright piano is tucked near the end of the bar, available for the musicians who arrive on Thursdays, when the pub features live jazz and blues music from 7 to 10 p.m. We’ll plan our return trip around that.