“Gotta lotta stuff.”
In journalism, leading with a quote is frowned upon, but Dining Companion I (DCI) described the Bistro Fries at Lexie’s Landing in Newington so perfectly that Our Gourmet could not resist.
The house-cut Idaho Russets with herbed aioli, Parmesan and bacon bits ($3.50) were delish, especially with OG’s ice-cold accompaniment of Schilling Alexander pilsner on draft ($7).
Dining Companions I and II were both driving, so they chose lemonade — cucumber mint and strawberry lemon ($3).
“I can’t see the cuke, but I can taste it,” said DCII, who gave his stamp of approval.
DCIII went for the Margarita ($10) and pronounced it “Marg standard,” which meant she was happy.
Let’s back up a bit.
OG’s family has been a Lexie’s fan for a decade. We’ve been going to the Islington Street, Portsmouth, location since March 2010, a few months after the founding couple’s first child, Kaya, was born.
Now Holden and Henley have joined the family of chefs Alexis Wile and KC Cargill, and this “simple story of boy meets girl, boy meets grill, boy and girl and grill team up” is a Port City institution.
Lexie’s now has locations in Dover, Exeter, Newburyport, Mass., and the one we visited today, on Newington’s Great Bay.
COVID-19 hasn’t been kind to any restaurant, but Lexie’s Landing has the advantage of being in the open air with plenty of social distancing possible. It is tucked up against Great Bay Marina; seating is first-come, first-served.
When we arrived at 4 p.m. on a Sunday, the covered seating was full, so we chose one of the tables scattered along the edge of the bay. Aside from the fact that our napkins kept blowing away and the breeze cooled off the fries quickly, it was great.
The Landing has a wide selection of wines, beers and mixed drinks.
“The context is for salty dogs and sailors to get a drink at the end of the day,” DCII said of the marina-side seating.
We settled in with our drinks and fries — the table also ordered Truffle Fries ($3.50) tossed in black truffle salt, Parmesan and herbs. Tasty.
DCI picked th e Bus Stop Burger ($7.75) and pronounced it yummy from the first crispy bacon bite. She’s also a fan of the potato rolls Lexie’s sandwiches are served on. The cheddar, lettuce, bacon, avocado and herbed aioli combo looked good on the plate, too.
DCIII was less thrilled with her Mac burger ($6.50), saying it was a bit dry, even with the American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions and what Lexie’s calls hush-hush sauce (thousand island dressing-esque).
The hush-hush sauce also adorned OG’s Big Catch Fish Sandwich ($8), which DCIII had a bite of and pronounced “the winner” of the group’s choices. OG concurred. Along with the grilled onions, slaw, lettuce, pickles and cheddar cheese, there was a super-fresh and delicately breaded piece of fish; it made for a serendipitous sandwich.
DCII had fond memories of Lexie’s Fish and Chips ($14) breaded with cornflakes, so he was frustrated to find panko bread crumbs being used instead. He conceded the dish was perfectly lovely, but he couldn’t get the crispy cornflakes version out of his head.
Other menu choices included fish tacos, more burgers (including veggie versions), chicken tenders, lobster rolls, milk shakes and ice cream sandwiches.
The table split a black raspberry ice cream and chocolate brownie sandwich ($5.25) to end the late lunch/early dinner and gave it eight thumbs up.
The warm weather won’t last forever, so if you want to hang out by the bay, have a drink and enjoy what Lexie’s calls “inventive takes” on casual classics, now’s the time.