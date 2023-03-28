The Common Man Roadside – Millyard, located on the ground floor of the Tru Hotel by Hilton, has been on our go-to list for a test drive ever since the new concept restaurant opened in July.
The Manchester bar and grill is a hybrid that falls somewhere between the takeout spots the company first opened at the Hooksett rest stops on I-93 (and later at Irving gas station convenience stores) and the restaurants the Common Man operates in barn-style buildings around the Granite State.
We would have visited sooner had we checked out the dinner menu, which was more extensive than we expected. It stretches beyond burgers and subs.
While the Millyard restaurant features staples of the quick-serve locations – the Roadside Roni pizza ($13 small, $23 large) and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich ($16) — it also includes nine dinner entrees, including steak, chicken, pork, seafood and vegetarian.
Like the Common Man flagship restaurants, known for their rustic decor, the company took special care with the restaurant’s interior, which includes brick salvaged from the Concord rail station and reclaimed wood from two barns in Epping.
When we arrived on a Friday evening, a few minutes late for our Open Table reservation, a hostess directed us to a table in the back of the dining room. My Lovely Dining Companion requested instead for a high top table inside the bar area, where we could watch the college basketball game on TV and the chefs cooking inside the open-concept kitchen.
After we chose some drinks, a Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine IPA for me ($8) and a Grey Goose Cosmopolitan for my wife ($10), we decided to start with an appetizer — an order of Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders ($11) with Buffalo sauce. The chicken tenders were tender and juicy, and the sauce had a strong enough kick that my wife was quickly dipping celery sticks in the bleu cheese dressing to curb the heat.
Since we sometimes ruin our appetites with starters, I scanned the menu to consider options that could do double-duty as take-home leftovers and also give me a chance to sample one of the restaurant’s entrees.
I chose well, but my leftover plans were scuttled when my wife decided she liked my Braised Short Ribs ($28) much more than her small Cheesy Cheese pizza ($12), a thin-crust pizza the menu for the convenience store Roadside locations advertises as “fast fired in 120 seconds.”
We probably should have ordered a large pizza, which would have allowed us to have our original choice of half cheese, half green pepper and onion, which our server told us was not available on a small pizza.
I bet if they could fast fire a pizza in 120 seconds they could figure out a way to charge us a fair price for the pizza that we wanted. We had another restaurant tell us the same thing. Is it physically impossible to put two toppings on one side of a small pizza? We would have gladly paid extra for the privilege.
My wife added a side Garden Salad ($3.50) that was served with the house apple vinaigrette dressing, which she enjoyed despite her initial reluctance to try it.
The short ribs, best described to the uninitiated as a high-end version of pot roast — tender, slow-cooked beef — were topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and served over garlic mashed potatoes, with a side of fried Brussels sprouts. (Note to Common Man Roadside folks, you need to add an “s” to “Brussel” on your menu.)
This entree was delicious, including the sprouts, which during the frying process had become a mound of thin, crispy flakes, with only a handful of the tiny cabbages intact. As a hater of steamed Brussels sprouts, I can attest that these could convert you to take a chance on the sometimes bitter vegetable.
While we had nearly all of a small pizza to bring home, we left not a bite of the short ribs dinner behind. Pretty good for a roadside joint trying to broaden its reach.
Common Man Roadside- Millyard 451 N. Commercial St., Manchester; 603-210-5823. Cuisine: Burgers, pasta, pizza, salads, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, chicken, pork. Hours: Cafe: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; restaurant: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.)
Scores for Common Man Roadside-Millyard Atmosphere: 17/20 Menu:17/20 Food: 17/20 Service: 18/20 Value: 16/20 TOTAL: 85/100