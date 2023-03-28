Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs ($28) at the Common Man Roadside-Millyard.

The Common Man Roadside – Millyard, located on the ground floor of the Tru Hotel by Hilton, has been on our go-to list for a test drive ever since the new concept restaurant opened in July.

The Manchester bar and grill is a hybrid that falls somewhere between the takeout spots the company first opened at the Hooksett rest stops on I-93 (and later at Irving gas station convenience stores) and the restaurants the Common Man operates in barn-style buildings around the Granite State.

Our Gourmet logo
Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders ($11) with Buffalo sauce at the Common Man Roadside-Millyard.