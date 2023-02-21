A few weeks ago we mentioned in this space that we don’t put a lot of stock in online reviews, unless they’re uniformly good. That’s what drew our attention to Oak Craft Pizza, and when we saw several reviewers use the phrase “best pizza in Nashua,” Mrs. Gourmet and I decided to check it out.
Oak Craft is located in Amherst Street Village, a shopping center off busy Amherst Street that starts with Walgreens in front and ends with Pet Smart in back. Oak Craft is in the middle building, in a storefront that used to house a Cold Stone ice cream parlor.
Oak Craft is a nicely appointed but small counter-service restaurant, with seating for about 16 people with a long bench along the left wall faced by tables and chairs set up for parties of four. You could probably push tables together for larger groups, but there’s not enough space to separate them into tables for two. There are also a few seats at the end of the counter near the door, overlooking the pizza-prep action.
All of Oak Craft’s pizzas are a “generous individual size” of about 12 inches. There are 11 varieties on the menu, or you can create your own combination, working your way along the counter picking out ingredients, as though you were ordering a sandwich at Subway.
Mrs. G and I ordered two pizzas to share, along with a Caesar salad ($8, one of two salads offered).
Mama Mia ($17) features stripes of red sauce and vodka sauce, sliced mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, garlic and a sprinkle of basil. This one was very tasty — a bit on the salty side thanks to the pepperoni, but that was modulated by the sweetness of the vodka sauce.
The GOAT ($15) features red sauce, roasted red peppers, red onions, goat cheese, pesto and fresh spinach. We found this a little less satisfying. The flavors seemed a bit out of balance, with the pesto and feta-like goat cheese dominating. The peppers and onions were chopped fine, which we thought gave them less of a presence. Mrs. G, who’s usually a big spinach fan, wasn’t too keen on its presence atop this pizza.
The crusts were thin but with a nice chew, perfectly cooked after about 3 minutes in the wood-fired oven that’s in plain view at the rear of the restaurant.
There’s no bar at this tidy little restaurant, but beer is available in cans and wine in split-size bottles.
We loved the variety of the “signature” pizzas, so the day after our visit we decided to place a takeout order to try a couple more, looking forward to trying the Vodka Pie ($16, with vodka sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, mushrooms, peas and prosciutto) and the On the Ranch ($16, featuring chicken, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and ranch drizzle). We also wanted to check out the house meatballs and Cheesy Garlic Bread ($15 in combo).
That’s when we ran into a problem that we’ll chalk up to a new business: We placed our takeout order online at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, and were given a pickup time of 6:10. Unfortunately, Oak Craft closes at 6 on Sundays (which I hadn’t checked) and when I arrived to pick it up around 6:15 the place was dark. I probably should have suspected something when I saw that the next available pickup time after 6:10 was the next day.
I found out the next day the order had indeed been prepared for us, but because it was dark inside I didn’t see any point in knocking on the door. They tried to call but no one left a phone message.
Our payment was refunded, and I felt bad about the confusion, but it was a disappointing situation all around that might have been avoided if the online order software could be set up to not give pickup times outside of business hours.
Our dine-in tab came to a little over $60, and the online order that wasn’t came to about $55. So the value factor is good for the amount and quality of the food. Service is friendly and helpful, especially for first-time guests.
Best pizza in Nashua? We don’t have a broad enough sample to make that assertion, but we can say that the combinations at Oak Craft are imaginative, the crust very good, and the “generous individual size” is more than sufficient: We could easily have taken a couple slices of each pie home, but we pressed on and polished them off in one sitting. (OK, it was really just I who pressed on and polished them off, but “we” sounds better.)
And we are still looking forward to trying those two additional pizzas, so we’ll be back to try Oak Craft again.