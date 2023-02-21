GOAT

Oak Craft’s GOAT pizza features red sauce, red pepper, red onion, pesto, goat cheese and spinach.

A few weeks ago we mentioned in this space that we don’t put a lot of stock in online reviews, unless they’re uniformly good. That’s what drew our attention to Oak Craft Pizza, and when we saw several reviewers use the phrase “best pizza in Nashua,” Mrs. Gourmet and I decided to check it out.

Mama Mia

The Mama Mia at Oak Craft features red and vodka sauces, fresh mozzarella slices, prosciutto and pepperoni.