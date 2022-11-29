221130-food-og-pork

Carnitas Michoacan features perfectly cooked, mildly seasoned braised pork.

If you’re a frequent northbound traveler on the Everett Turnpike, you might have noticed the sign for Los Primos, even if you couldn’t quite read it from the distance, on a low-slung brick building at your 11 o’clock position as you pass Exit 11.

221130-food-og-soup

Los Primos' tortilla soup.
221130-food-og-shrimp

The creamy, delicately seasoned sauce makes Camarones Chipotle at Los Primos a shrimp dish to remember.