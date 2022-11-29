If you’re a frequent northbound traveler on the Everett Turnpike, you might have noticed the sign for Los Primos, even if you couldn’t quite read it from the distance, on a low-slung brick building at your 11 o’clock position as you pass Exit 11.
Los Primos is about a quarter-mile away from one of our favorite Mexican restaurants, so Mrs. Gourmet and I have passed it by many times on the way to that other place, and because it’s located in what used to be a D’Angelo’s sub shop, we jumped to some conclusions that left us in no rush to check it out.
And, no surprise, our conclusions were wrong.
Our visit on a recent Sunday night disabused us of our preconceived notions on many levels. The space itself is nothing special — a small dining room with touches of Mexican decor; the bar at the back, no doubt where the D’Angelo’s counter used to be. But everything else, from the menu to the food, left us totally impressed and made us think about that other place’s status as our favorite Mexican restaurant.
It took a few minutes for us to be greeted at the door (staffing seems a bit tight, but where isn’t it?), but once we were seated, service was prompt and friendly.
As soon as we sat down, a basket of tortilla chips (clearly homemade) arrived along with a saucer of salsa. We were shocked when we took the first big scoop of salsa. This wasn’t the mild, generic kind — it was fresh and surprisingly spicy, and had Mrs. G wishing for a glass of milk to cool her palate.
We were impressed with the menu at Los Primos. Unlike most Mexican restaurants, Los Primos holds the standard Mexican dishes — enchiladas, burritos, fajitas and the like — to one page. The next four pages are devoted to dinner entrees: beef, pork, chicken and seafood (mostly shrimp), in creative and uncommon combinations and styles.
Having recently enjoyed some tortilla soup from a popular soup and sandwich restaurant, I wanted to try Los Primos’ version from the appetizer menu, and it was head and shoulders better. A tomato-infused broth base with plenty of chicken, avocado and cheese, it was richly seasoned and slightly spicy with a bit of acidic kick.
For her entree, Mrs. G went with meat — specifically, the Carnitas Michoacan ($17.99). The feature of this dish is moist, tender braised pork served on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo, along with rice and refried beans. Unlike many restaurants, the rice and beans came in realistic portions. The beans were served in a shallow tortilla bowl that made for a nice presentation touch.
I decided to go with seafood — Camarones Chipotle ($20.99). This delicious, delicately seasoned dish may be one of the best Mexican entrees I’ve had. Served on a bed of rice, at least 10 grilled shrimp were topped with a chipotle cream sauce that had just the right touch of smokiness and heat.
Served beside a salad of lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheese, it was a surprisingly light dish that left me without the overstuffed feeling I usually get after eating at Mexican restaurants.
Having seen several great-looking desserts being served, we decided we had just enough room left to split one ourselves. We decided on the Choco-Flan ($7.50), which was a double-decker wedge featuring a rich chocolate cake layer on the bottom with flan on the top. This flan had a more cake-like consistency than the custard-style flan that we are familiar with, but it wasn’t at all heavy. Overall, it was just the right touch of sweet to finish a fine meal.
Service on the Sunday evening we visited was stretched thin, but it was prompt and pleasant.
Pricing seems a bit higher than some other Mexican restaurants, but we would chalk that up to the nature of the dishes that go beyond the basics.
And it’s those dishes, along with the other positives, that will definitely have us going back to Los Primos again.